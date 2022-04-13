Tottenham vs Brighton: How to watch live, team news, stream link

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Can Tottenham Hotspur continue its red-hot form and top-four pace by beating Brighton in North London on Saturday morning (watch live, 7:30am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com )?

Spurs have beaten Aston Villa, Newcastle, West Ham, and Brighton by a combined 14-2 since falling to Man United on March 12, and now gets a return visit from the Seagulls. Spurs beat Brighton 2-0 on March 16 to start the four-match winning streak that’s put them fourth with 57 points. Spurs have played one match than Arsenal, who has 54 points.

WATCH TOTTENHAM vs BRIGHTON STREAM LIVE – LINK

Brighton ended a skid of its own in winning 2-1 at Arsenal. The 11th-place Seagulls have 37 points with seven matches left in their season and would love to finish in the top half of the table. Ninth-place Leicester City has three more points and two matches-in-hand while 10th-place Crystal Palace has 37 points in 31 matches, too.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Brighton.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

How to watch Tottenham vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Matt Doherty (knee) looks fit to miss out on this one, joining Japhet Tanganga (knee) and Oliver Skipp (groin) on the sidelines.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

Brighton will be without Jakub Moder for a while, but the good news is that the Polish star is Graham Potter’s only injury absence.