Europa League, Conference League semis: Schedule, how to watch live

By Apr 14, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League semifinals are set, with a pair of Premier League sides, West Ham United and Leicester City, still vying for European silverware.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores

The Hammers thrashed Lyon 3-0 in the Europa League second leg on Thursday to complete a 4-1 aggregate victory over the French giants. Leicester, meanwhile, left it late before scoring twice inside the final 15 minutes of Thursday’s Conference League second leg away to PSV Eindhoven.

The shock of the round saw Eintracht Frankfurt score three goals at the Camp Nou to beat Barcelona 3-2 on the day and 4-3 on aggregate. RB Leipzig kept Atalanta at arm’s length to secure their place in the final four of the Europa League, where they’ll face Rangers, who needed extra-time to knock out Braga.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below is a look at the schedule in full, how to watch, odds, and more.

Latest Premier League news

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, FA Cup semifinal: Preview, how to watch, live...
Manchester City vs Liverpool
Man City vs Liverpool, FA Cup semifinal: Preview, how to watch, live stream,...
Premier League title race
Title race in the Premier League: Manchester City or Liverpool to win it?

How to watch, stream Europa League, Conference League

Date: Knockout round – Mar. 9/10 and Mar. 17
How to watch: Paramount+
Live updates: UEL here at NBCSports.com

2021-22 Europa League semifinal schedule

First legs

RB Leipzig vs Rangers — April 28
West Ham United vs Eintracht Frankfurt — April 28

Second legs

Rangers vs RB Leipzig — May 5
Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham United — May 5

2021-22 Europa League quarterfinal results

Second legs

Atalanta 0-2 (1-3 agg.) RB Leipzig
Lyon 0-3 (1-4 agg.) West Ham United
Barcelona 2-3 (3-4 agg.) Eintracht Frankfurt
Rangers 3-1 (3-2 agg.) Braga

First legs

RB Leipzig 1-1 Atalanta
West Ham United 1-1 Lyon
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Barcelona
Braga 1-0 Rangers

2021-22 Europa Conference League semifinal schedule

First legs

Leicester City vs Roma — April 28
Feyenoord vs Marseille — April 28

Second legs

Roma vs Leicester City — May 5
Marseille vs Feyenoord — May 5

2021-22 Europa Conference League quarterfinal results

Second legs

PSV Eindhoven 1-2 (1-2 agg.) Leicester City
AS Roma 4-0 (5-2 agg.) Bodo/Glimt
PAOK 0-1 (1-3 agg.) Marseille
Slavia Prague 1-3 (4-6 agg.) Feyenoord

First legs

Feyenoord 3-3 Slavia Prague
Bodo/Glimt 2-1 AS Roma
Marseille 2-1 PAOK
Leicester City 0-0 PSV Eindhoven

Europa League odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links. 

Barcelona +175
RB Leipzig +300
West Ham +500
Atalanta +550
Lyon +1000
Eintracht Frankfurt +1400
Glasgow Rangers +1400
Braga +3300