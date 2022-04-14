Premier League injury news, 2021-22 season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 33 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons will always be listed as questionable until they make their return to action.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) | OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Kieran Tierney (knee)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kourtney Hause (abdominal) | OUT: Lucas Digne (shoulder)

Brentford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Pontus Jansson (illness) | OUT: Frank Onyeka (ankle), Julian Jeanvier (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee)

Burnley injuries

OUT: Ben Mee (calf), Erik Pieters (knee), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Romelu Lukaku (achilles), Ross Barkley (illness) | OUT: Callum Hudson-Odoi (achilles), Ben Chilwell (knee – MORE)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Michael Olise (foot), Tyrick Mitchell (calf), Will Hughes (knock) | OUT: Nathan Ferguson (hamstring)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Yerry Mina (thigh), Donny van de Beek (thigh), Nathan Peterson (ankle) | OUT: Tom Davies (thigh), Andros Townsend (knee)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Adam Forshaw (calf) | OUT: Patrick Bamford (foot), Tyler Roberts (thigh), Junior Firpo (knee), Jamie Shackleton (calf)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Boubakary Soumare (groin), Ayoze Perez (illness) | OUT: Wilfred Ndidi (knee), Jamie Vardy (knee), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Danny Ward (knee)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (knock)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kevin De Bruyne (ankle), Kyle Walker (ankle) | OUT: Cole Palmer (ankle), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Raphael Varane (undisclosed), Luke Shaw (calf), Scott McTominay (foot), Fred (hip), Edinson Cavani (calf), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Joe Willock (knee) | OUT: Kieran Trippier (foot), Callum Wilson (calf), Ryan Fraser (hamstring), Isaac Hayden (suspension), Jamal Lewis (groin)

Norwich injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Josh Sargent (ankle), Billy Gilmour (illness), Przemyslaw Placheta (ankle) | OUT: Ozan Kabak (hamstring), Adam Idah (knee), Andrew Omobamidele (back)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Alex McCarthy (thigh), Shane Long (ankle), Lyanco (thigh)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Matt Doherty (knee), Japhet Tanganga (knee), Oliver Skipp (groin)

Watford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Nicolas Nkoulou (fitness), Kwaadwo Baah (ankle) | OUT: Cucho Hernandez (thigh)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kurt Zouma (ankle), Mark Noble (illness) | OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Podence (foot), Leander Dendoncker (illness) | OUT: Ruben Neves (knee), Ki-Jana Hoever (hamstring)

