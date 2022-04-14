Premier League injury news, 2021-22 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 33 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.
[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons will always be listed as questionable until they make their return to action.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) | OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Kieran Tierney (knee)
Aston Villa injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Kourtney Hause (abdominal) | OUT: Lucas Digne (shoulder)
Brentford injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Pontus Jansson (illness) | OUT: Frank Onyeka (ankle), Julian Jeanvier (knee)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Jakub Moder (knee)
Burnley injuries
OUT: Ben Mee (calf), Erik Pieters (knee), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf)
Chelsea injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Romelu Lukaku (achilles), Ross Barkley (illness) | OUT: Callum Hudson-Odoi (achilles), Ben Chilwell (knee – MORE)
Crystal Palace injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Michael Olise (foot), Tyrick Mitchell (calf), Will Hughes (knock) | OUT: Nathan Ferguson (hamstring)
Everton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Yerry Mina (thigh), Donny van de Beek (thigh), Nathan Peterson (ankle) | OUT: Tom Davies (thigh), Andros Townsend (knee)
Leeds United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Adam Forshaw (calf) | OUT: Patrick Bamford (foot), Tyler Roberts (thigh), Junior Firpo (knee), Jamie Shackleton (calf)
Leicester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Boubakary Soumare (groin), Ayoze Perez (illness) | OUT: Wilfred Ndidi (knee), Jamie Vardy (knee), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Danny Ward (knee)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (knock)
Manchester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Kevin De Bruyne (ankle), Kyle Walker (ankle) | OUT: Cole Palmer (ankle), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)
Manchester United injuries
OUT: Raphael Varane (undisclosed), Luke Shaw (calf), Scott McTominay (foot), Fred (hip), Edinson Cavani (calf), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)
Newcastle United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Joe Willock (knee) | OUT: Kieran Trippier (foot), Callum Wilson (calf), Ryan Fraser (hamstring), Isaac Hayden (suspension), Jamal Lewis (groin)
Norwich injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Josh Sargent (ankle), Billy Gilmour (illness), Przemyslaw Placheta (ankle) | OUT: Ozan Kabak (hamstring), Adam Idah (knee), Andrew Omobamidele (back)
Southampton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Alex McCarthy (thigh), Shane Long (ankle), Lyanco (thigh)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Matt Doherty (knee), Japhet Tanganga (knee), Oliver Skipp (groin)
Watford injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Nicolas Nkoulou (fitness), Kwaadwo Baah (ankle) | OUT: Cucho Hernandez (thigh)
West Ham United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Kurt Zouma (ankle), Mark Noble (illness) | OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (knee)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Podence (foot), Leander Dendoncker (illness) | OUT: Ruben Neves (knee), Ki-Jana Hoever (hamstring)