The FA Cup semifinals are set, as Liverpool face Manchester City and Chelsea clash with Crystal Palace at Wembley.

Just a week after they drew 2-2 in an epic Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium, Liverpool and City go head-to-head with both teams also in the Champions League semifinals and everything set up for a potential UCL final.

Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground in the quarterfinals , hours after Man City got a soft penalty and overcame a loud St. Mary’s to produce an eventual 4-1 win over Southampton.

Elsewhere, Chelsea rode a couple of solid goals to a win over Middlesbrough in the last eight, in doing so getting a London derby semifinal. Their opponent? Crystal Palace, who waltzed past Everton 4-0 in their quarterfinal at Selhurst Park.

The Football Association Challenge Cup was first held in 1871-72 and the record for most titles is Arsenal with 14, followed by Manchester United’s 12.

There has not been a repeat winner since Arsenal won the 2013-14 and 2014-15 FA Cups and will not be until at least next season now that Leicester City’s been bounced from the 2021-22 tournament.

Below is how to watch the FA Cup live, plus the full schedule, latest odds, score predictions and more.

How to watch FA Cup live, stream and start time

Kick off: April 16-17

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: ESPN / ESPN+

When is the FA Cup final? – Saturday, May 14 at Wembley Stadium

FA Cup semifinal schedule

To be played at Wembley Stadium

Saturday April 16

10:30am ET: Manchester City vs Liverpool

Sunday April 17

11:30am ET: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

FA Cup semifinal predictions (By Joe Prince-Wright)

Saturday April 16

Manchester City 1-2 Liverpool

Sunday April 17

Chelsea 3-1 Crystal Palace

Latest FA Cup odds (click here for full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Saturday April 16

(+140) Manchester City vs Liverpool (+180). Draw: +235

Sunday April 17

(-185) Chelsea vs Crystal Palace (+500). Draw: +290

Outright winner (odds before semifinal round)

Man City +150

Liverpool +200

Chelsea +250

Crystal Palace +1100

