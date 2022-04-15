Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history and this time Liverpool vs Newcastle takes center stage.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you condense 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

Before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 6, as below we focus on Liverpool vs Newcastle and their all-time classic encounter as they went toe-to-toe at Anfield.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 6 – Liverpool beat Newcastle in all-time classic, Apr. 3, 1996

This is right up there with the best games in Premier League history. It’s probably the best.

Liverpool and Newcastle always delivered magic in the 1990s (4-3 wins and wild scorelines were plentiful) as Kevin Keegan’s swashbuckling side went all-out for victories and Liverpool’s young, talented team matched them.

This 90 minutes at Anfield had it all. Momentum swings. Great goals. Late drama. Incredible attacking play. From start to finish is summed up what the Premier League is all about. Add in that both teams were battling for the title late in the 1995-96 season and it was sensational appointment viewing.

Robbie Fowler gave Liverpool the lead but Newcastle came roaring back with Les Ferdinand and David Ginola scoring. Fowler made it 2-2, but then Newcastle went 3-2 up as Faustino Asprilla scored a beauty to send the away fans wild.

However, Stan Collymore then scored twice late on, including a stoppage time winner, to send Anfield wild and Kevin Keegan and Newcastle were distraught (that slump over the adveritizing boards summed up Keegan’s mood) as their title hopes were hit and they ended up not winning the title, once again.

If anybody asks you to sum up what the Premier League is all about, show them this game.

Top 30 list

30: Dennis Bergkamp’s brilliant hat trick

29: Newcastle’s amazing comeback from 4-0 down

28: Heung-min Son’s stunning solo goal

27: Thierry Henry’s incredible volley v. Man United

26: Late drama in epic Manchester derby

25: Olivier Giroud scores sensational scorpion kick goal

24: Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira clash in tunnel

23: West Brom’s epic ‘Great Escape’ from relegation

22: Paolo Di Canio’s stunning scissor volley

21: Blackburn Rovers win title on final day

20: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning free kick

19: Kevin Keegan’s infamous rant

18: Chelsea win first-ever PL title, first league title in 50 years

17: David Beckham scores amazing goal from halfway line

16: Heart-wrenching Steven Gerrard slip costs Liverpool title

15: Manchester United, Arsenal clash in ‘Battle of the Buffet’

14: Wayne Rooney, 16, scores amazing goal: ‘Remember the name’

13: Eric Cantona scores incredible chip, then delivers iconic celebration

12: Sheikh Mansour buys Manchester City, as new era arrives

11: Alan Shearer breaks Newcastle’s all-time scoring record

10: Sir Alex Ferguson bids farewell, calls time on legendary coaching career

9: Liverpool win first Premier League trophy, first league title in 30 years

8: Goalkeeper Alisson scores dramatic season-saving goal

7: Jose Mourinho arrives in England at Chelsea, names himself ‘The Special One’

6: Liverpool beat Newcastle in all-time classic

Follow @JPW_NBCSports