Sean Dyche has been fired by Burnley in a huge shock with just eight games of the Premier League season to go.

Dyche, 50, has been in charge at Burnley for almost 10 years and has worked wonders at Turf Moor, but the club announced they have ‘parted company’ with the man nicknamed ‘The Ginger Mourinho.’

However, with eight games of this season to go the Clarets sit in the relegation zone, four points from safety, and have played the same number of games as 17th-place Everton.

Still, this decision from Burnley chairman Alan Pace is a massive shock not only given Dyche’s ability to navigate a relegation battle but also because he has twice won promotion to the Premier League when in charge of Burnley.

Below are more details from Alan Pace, as assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer also left alongside Sean Dyche.

What have the club said?

“Firstly, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the Club over the last decade,” Pace said. “During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community.

“However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status.

“Under-23s coach Mike Jackson, assisted by Academy Director Paul Jenkins, Under-23s goalkeeping coach Connor King and Club Captain Ben Mee have been asked to take charge of the team for Sunday’s game with West Ham United. The process of replacing Sean has begun and further announcements will be made to supporters in due course.”

What next for Burnley, Dyche?

With eight games to go, Burnley are up against it to survive and this decision is extreme in both the short and long-term future of the club.

Sean Dyche worked miracles on a shoestring budget at Burnley, taking them to two top 10 finishes and reaching the Europa League over his nine-and-a-half years in charge. However, this season they have struggled massively and have won just four of their 30 games.

Their recent win at home against Everton looked like being the catalyst for another great escape, but they then lost away at bottom club Norwich City on Sunday and that was Dyche’s final game in charge of the Clarets.

Given the incredible work he did at Burnley, Dyche will have plenty of options this summer and perhaps he may drop down to the Championship with his former club Watford if they go down? He could easily build something similar to Burnley at Watford but that would mean the Pozzo family, Watford’s owners, changing their habit of hiring and firing managers.

What next for Burnley? Who on earth knows. Perhaps they will bring in someone like Sam Allardyce for the final few weeks of this season to try and save them? Five of their final eight games look winnable but that is a huge ask for a team which has won four games all season.

This is a massive gamble from Alan Pace and Burnley’s hierarchy. Let’s see if it pays off.

