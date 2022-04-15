Southampton vs Arsenal is a battle between two hurting teams at St Mary’s on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on Peacock Premium ) as the Saints and Gunners look to regain form. STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v ARSENAL

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints were hammered 6-0 at home by Chelsea last time out and they have lost four of their last five Premier League games as they’ve slipped back down the table. The manner of their defeat to Chelsea was surprising, as they had improved defensively for most of this season. However, in recent weeks they’ve slipped back into old habits and their decent season is in danger of slipping away. They currently sit in 14th place but are just one point off 10th place, so all is not lost and Hasenhuttl’s young side have a decent run of fixtures to end the season. However, they are coming up against another London giant which will be fired up to prove doubters wrong and show a reaction to recent defeats…

Arsenal are struggling heading into this game as their top four hopes are very much in the balance after back-to-back defeats. The Gunners got themselves into a great position but lost at Crystal Palace and lost at home against Brighton last time out. Arteta also has key injuries to deal with at the business end of the season as Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey are both out. Arsenal sit in fifth-place and have a game in-hand on fourth-place Tottenham, who are three points ahead of them. However, Arsenal have to play at Chelsea on Wednesday, plus face Manchester United, West Ham and Tottenham in the final weeks’ of the season. Arsenal need to win this game at Southampton to set them up for a huge few weeks in their top four push.

Saints have no injury issues, with Alex McCarthy and Lyanco back in training after their lengthy absences. Armando Broja will likely start as the Chelsea loanee wasn’t able to play last week.

Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey remain out, while Takehiro Tomiyasu is also battling back from injury and Arsenal’s newfound defensive solidity is struggling without that key trio. Alexandre Lacazette missed training during the week due to ‘personal reasons’ but Arteta believes the French forward could be available to lead the line.

