The Hornets are six points from safety with seven games to go and have played a game more than 17th-place Everton. After four defeats from their last five, Roy Hodgson’s side are up against it but they have a winnable run of games to finish the season. A victory against Brentford would give them belief they can get out of the bottom three. That said, the manner of their 3-0 home defeat to Leeds last time out was demoralizing and it appears that Watford just can’t shore thing up defensively. Going forward they have fine attacking talents and the key against Brentford is getting to the second half level and then trying to get Ismaila Sarr, Emmanuel Dennis and Josh King in the game.

With four wins from their last five Brentford are absolutely flying right now as Christian Eriksen is pulling the strings and Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbuemo are back to their best. The Bees have won back-to-back games against Chelsea and West Ham and are pushing hard for a top 10 finish in their first-ever season in the Premier League. That would be an incredible achievement for Thomas Frank’s side as they’ve got over their severe mid-season slump and look set to finish the season in fine form as key defensive players have returned from lengthy injuries. Brentford beat Watford 2-1 at home when they met earlier in this season and this should be a similarly close game.

Watford team news, injuries, lineup options

Cucho Hernandez is out with a serious hamstring injury he picked up in the defeat against Leeds last time out, while Samuel Kalu, William Troost-Ekong and Francisco Sierralta are all expected to miss out.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Frank Onyeka is missing with an ankle injury, but Pontus Jansson and Josh Dasilva are both expected to be fit to play for the Bees.

