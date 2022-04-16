Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Blues and Eagles fans will make the short trip to Wembley Stadium for an all-London FA Cup semifinal on Sunday (11:30 am ET).

For Chelsea, it represents a chance to return to the FA Cup final, to erase memories of their disappointing defeat to Leicester City a year ago. The reigning European champions’ reign is nearly over, and Thomas Tuchel has just one final shot at claiming a major trophy in his first full season at Chelsea.

For Crystal Palace, a victory would see first-year manager Patrick Vieira them club back to the FA Cup final for the first time since 2016 (lost to Manchester United) and just the second time in club history (1990 FA Cup final, also lost to Manchester United). Vieira has already worked a minor miracle to clear out a rebuild nearly half of Crystal Palace’s squad in his debut season, thus raising expectations for next season, even before reaching the FA Cup semifinals.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Crystal Palace this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET, Sunday

Online: ESPN+

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Romelu Lukaku (achilles), Ross Barkley (illness) | OUT: Callum Hudson-Odoi (achilles), Ben Chilwell (knee – MORE)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Michael Olise (foot), Tyrick Mitchell (calf), Will Hughes (knock) | OUT: Nathan Ferguson (hamstring)

Follow @AndyEdMLS