Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Six days after playing one another to a thrilling 2-2 draw, the neck-and-neck Premier League title contenders are set to meet again in the FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (10:30 am ET).

[ THE RUN-IN: Premier League title race | Top-4 battle | Relegation battle ]

Each side also managed to reach the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, with Manchester City holding Atletico Madrid in a tight, tense two-leg affair and Liverpool going the slightly more chaotic route past Benfica. That makes three trophies still up for grabs to Manchester City and Liverpool this season, potentially pitting them head-to-head for all three (they would both have to reach the Champions League final to complete a late-season trilogy).

For Man City, it would be a famous treble to match that of Manchester United’s iconic 1998-99 side. For Liverpool, it would be an unprecedented quadruple to one-up their most bitter rivals, thus removing Red Devils fans’ eternal trump card. So much more is on the line than a trophy (or two, or three).

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Liverpool this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 10:30 am ET, Saturday

Online: ESPN+

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Kevin De Bruyne (ankle), Kyle Walker (ankle) | OUT: Cole Palmer (ankle), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (knock)

Follow @AndyEdMLS