Norwich City’s feeling just a little bit of hope heading into Old Trafford for Saturday’s match with uninspiring Manchester United (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ).

Beating Burnley last weekend has the Canaries on 21 points, one back of 19th-place Watford, three behind the 18th-place Clarets, and seven behind Everton. But even the big win over Burnley is colored by a tough run-in that includes Man United, Newcastle, Aston Villa, West Ham, Leicester City, Wolves, and Tottenham.

Man United has won just once in seven matches, a 3-2 win over Tottenham on March 12, and has looked haggard since being eliminated by the UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils drew Leicester City 1-1 at home and lost 1-0 away to Everton after falling to Atletico Madrid in the UCL Round of 16.

United is now six points off the top four and Ralf Rangnick may well oversee their departure from Europe, as Wolves and West Ham have reasonable chances to keep the Red Devils out of the top seven.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Norwich.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

How to watch Manchester United vs Norwich live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Luke Shaw had metal bolts removed from his leg but fortunately that’s not as dicey as it sounds and he’ll miss just 2-3 weeks. Raphael Varane. Scott McTominay, and Fred are in question while Edinson Cavani is very unlikely to return before May.

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup options

Ozan Kabak (thigh), Andrew Omobamidele (back), and Adam Idah (knee) are out, while Josh Sargent (ankle) and Przemyslaw Placheta (ankle) are unlikely to play. Billy Gilmour (illness) could return to the fold.