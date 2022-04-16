Tottenham vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream link

Can Tottenham Hotspur continue its red-hot form and top-four pace by beating Brighton in North London on Saturday (watch live, 7:30am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com)?

Spurs have beaten Aston Villa, Newcastle, West Ham, and Brighton by a combined 14-2 since falling to Man United on March 12, and now gets a return visit from the Seagulls. Spurs beat Brighton 2-0 on March 16 to start the four-match winning streak that’s put them fourth with 57 points. Spurs have played one match than Arsenal, who has 54 points.

WATCH TOTTENHAM vs BRIGHTON STREAM LIVE – LINK

Brighton ended a skid of its own in winning 2-1 at Arsenal. The 11th-place Seagulls have 37 points with seven matches left in their season and would love to finish in the top half of the table. Ninth-place Leicester City has three more points and two matches-in-hand while 10th-place Crystal Palace has 37 points in 31 matches, too.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Brighton.

How to watch Tottenham vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup

Matt Doherty (knee) is out for the rest of the season, joining Japhet Tanganga (knee) and Oliver Skipp (groin) on the sidelines.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup

Brighton will be without Jakub Moder for a while, but the good news is that the Polish star is Graham Potter’s only injury absence.

