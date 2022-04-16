Watford vs Brentford final score: Red-hot Bees win again

Brentford have now won five of their last six games, as Pontus Jansson was their 95th minute hero at Watford.

Christian Norgaard gave Brentford the lead but Emmanuel Dennis equalized early in the second half for Watford.

However, Jansson had the last laugh as he popped up right at the end of the game to secure a third-straight win for the Bees.

With the victory they move on to 39 points as they continue to push for a top 10 finish, while Roy Hodgson’s Watford are running out of time to save themselves and are in 19th place on 22 points and are six points from safety.

Watford vs Brentford final score, stats

Watford 1-2 Brentford

Goals scored: Norgaard 15′, Dennis 55′, Jansson 90+5′

Shots: Watford 17, Brentford 16

Shots on target: Watford 4, Brentford 5

Possession: Watford 51, Brentford 49

Three things we learned from Watford vs Brentford

1. Watford’s home form their downfall: It is clear that Watford are going to go down and their home form is what has cost them. They set a unwanted club record for 10-straight defeats at home. They have two wins at home all season. Two. They have won three away from home and you can see why. They are a good counter-attacking team who can sit back and soak up pressure, then hit teams on the counter. But they can’t really do that at home and when teams allow them to possess the ball, they aren’t at their best. From Xisco to Ranieri to Hodgson, this is a squad full of decent individual players but there is no real plan and tactically the Hornets are a mess. That is what you get when you hire and fire managers several times in a single season.

2. Bees keep rolling: This was a gutsy display to back up the wins against Chelsea and West Ham, as Thomas Frank wasn’t delight with their performance but was very happy with the win. Brentford are finding different ways to win games and they are having a stunning finish to the season. If they finish in the top 10, Frank will be right up there as a manager of the season candidate. Seriously. What a job he is doing.

3. Hornets have to change their model: They are a yo-yo club which changes managers so often and it works for the most part. But surely the Pozzo family will be thinking about changing that model now. Perhaps they go for someone like Sean Dyche who can bring stability and an identity? It’s clear if they want to become an established Premier League team, they need to change their model.

Man of the Match: Christian Norgaard – Classy throughout in central midfield and grabbed the early goal to continue his fine form.

Bees keep on buzzing

The Bees took the lead through Norgaard, as a long throw from Ethan Pinnock was flicked on and the Danish midfielder slotted home the opener.

Pinnock was forced out soon after as Mads Bech Sorensen replaced him.

Brentford continued to look more dangerous as Watford just couldn’t get going in the first half.

Hornets fight back in second half

Early in the second half Watford equalized as a ball to the back post was flicked on and Emmanuel Dennis smashed home.

After a lengthy VAR check, the goal stood and Watford tried to kick on.

At the other end Ivan Toney sent a dipping, swirling effort from distance just wide, while Pontus Jansson was denied by Ben Foster as Brentford finished strongly.

Crazy finish sees Brentford win it

However, Watford almost won it in stoppage time as Imran Louza somehow poked the ball wide after Josh King’s shot hit the post.

Then, Brentford won it as Jansson powered home a header to send the away fans wild.

