West Ham vs Burnley is a must-win game for both teams at the London Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9:15 am ET, on Peacock Premium) but for very different reasons.

WEST HAM vs BURNLEY STREAM LIVE

The Hammers have reached the Europa League semifinals, which is an incredible achievement for David Moyes’ side, but given that both Arsenal and Tottenham lost earlier in the weekend, they have been handed a chance to keep their top four hopes alive. It will be tough to finish above Manchester United, Spurs and Arsenal but if they win this game the Hammers play against Arsenal late in the season in a massive six-pointer. Let’s see how quickly Moyes’ boys can switch their attention from Europa League to the Premier League.

As for Burnley, well, they fired Sean Dyche in the week as his near 10-year spell in charge is over. The Clarets are in the relegation zone and are four points from safety with eight games to go. Chairman Alan Pace has shocked everyone with firing Dyche and it will be intriguing to see what kind of impact it has on this group of players. With this trip to West Ham followed by home games against Southampton and Wolves, then a trip to Watford, the next four games will decide Burnley’s fate.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Burnley this Sunday with team news, stream link and more.

How to watch West Ham vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 9:15 am ET, Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Kurt Zouma (ankle), Angelo Ogbonna (knee)

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Erik Pieters (knee) | OUT: Ben Mee (calf), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf)

Follow @AndyEdMLS