Liverpool vs Manchester United is always a massive game but this Tuesday’s clash at Anfield (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ) is absolutely huge for both teams. STREAM LIVE LIVERPOOL v MANCHESTER UNITED

For Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, they are just one point off Premier League leaders Manchester City and can momentarily go top of the table with a win or a draw. That is hugely important and after reaching the FA Cup final (they beat Man City in a thrilling semifinal at the weekend) and UEFA Champions League semifinal to go along with the League Cup trophy they’ve already won this season, the Reds’ pursuit of an historic remains well and truly on. Liverpool hammered Manchester United 5-0 in the return game at Old Trafford earlier this season to underline the gulf between these two teams. That said, form goes out of the window when these two bitter rivals collide and Manchester United would love nothing more than to put a huge dent in Liverpool’s title and quadruple hopes.

Focusing on United, Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a hat trick as they edged past Norwich City 3-2 at the weekend and coupled with defeats for Arsenal and Tottenham plus a draw for West Ham, all of a sudden the Red Devils have a great chance of finishing in the top four. They have a tough run-in (games against Arsenal and Chelsea are still to come) but interim boss Ralf Rangnick is demanding a strong finish to the season and this is a game they will feel they can get something from. Somehow, United are just three points behind fourth place Tottenham with six games of the season to go. Can Ronaldo salvage a top four finish for United? Manchester United haven’t won any of their last five league trips to Liverpool, drawing three and losing two. While Mohamed Salah loves playing against United, as Liverpool’s star forward has scored seven goals in his last five games in all competitions against the Red Devils but he’s currently gone six games without a goal.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Manchester United.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Jurgen Klopp has no fresh injury concerns and will likely bring back Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota into the starting lineup.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Raphael Varane could return at center back, while Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani and Fred are all expected to be out.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports