Burnley battled to a hard-fought draw at West Ham as the managerless Clarets dug deep and had goalkeeper Nick Pope to thank for a point on Easter Sunday.

After a lengthy first-half stoppage which saw Burnley’s Ashley Westwood carried off with a serious looking injury, Wout Weghorst gave Burnley a 1-0 lead.

Maxwel Cornet then missed a penalty kick as he could have doubled Burnley’s lead in the first half but then top four hopefuls West Ham surged back in the second.

Tomas Soucek equalized and Nick Pope denied Michail Antonio and Issa Diop brilliantly to grab a point for the relegation battlers.

West Ham have 52 points and are now five points off the top four and have played a game more than fourth-place Tottenham. Burnley, who responded well to Sean Dyche being fired in shock fashion on Friday, have 25 points and are just three points from safety with seven games of the season to go.

West Ham vs Burnley final score, stats

West Ham 1-1 Burnley

Goals scored: Weghorst 33′, Soucek 74′

Shots: West Ham 21, Burnley 9

Shots on target: West Ham 8, Burnley 1

Possession: West Ham 62, Burnley 38

Three things we learned from West Ham vs Burnley

1. Cornet’s miss costly for Clarets: Last week against Norwich he missed a big chance. Had he scored, Sean Dyche may still be in charge. This week he missed a penalty which would have likely wrapped up a huge win for the Clarets. It’s tough to criticize Cornet. He’s been largely excellent for Burnley this season and his brilliant run won the penalty kick in the first place. But his stuttering run up and then poor penalty kick smacked of the kind of thing that happens to a team embroiled in the relegation battle. The small margins add up at the end of the season and unfortunately Cornet has been on the wrong end of some big misses in recent weeks.

2. Hammers’ top four push all but over: With Spurs and Arsenal losing on Saturday, this was a big chance for West Ham to gain ground as they try to finish in fourth. It looks very unlikely to happen now. West Ham have hung in the top four race all season long and with their small squad, another top six finish would be incredible. That must be their aim now but their hopes of reaching the Champions League through their league position are over.

3. Europa League exploits sapping Hammers’ energy: Why are they running out of steam late in the Premier League season? That’s obvious: the run to the Europa League semifinals. have won just one of their last four Premier League games and are running out of steam as they have won just three of their 10 Premier League games which have followed a Europa League match this season.

After an epic, historic win in Lyon on Thursday, West Ham looked drained on Sunday. They played well enough to win the game, and would have if it wasn’t for Nick Pope, but there was an extra zip missing to their play. Bowen and Antonio did their best to get West Ham going but it looked like their entire team was running through treacle. That’s understandable. Now, with a top four finish all but gone, Moyes will surely put all of his eggs in one basket and focus on winning the Europa League to get into the Champions League next season. West Ham have shown all season long in the PL and Europe that they have the quality to win this competition. They’ve juggled league and European play well but now is the time to go all-out for Europa League glory.

Man of the Match: Nick Pope – Made two great saves late on to deny West Ham a winner and was solid throughout. He holds the key to Burnley staying up.

Thoughts with Westwood after horrible injury

Burnley started well as they pinned West Ham back and showed attacking intent. The Hammers finally woke up and nearly scored from a clever corner kick routine but Nick Pope brilliantly saved Jarrod Bowen’s attempt.

There was then a horrible moment as Ashley Westwood and Nikola Vlasic went into a challenge and the former went down calling for medical attention.

Vlasic was in tears at what he had seen, as Westwood needed lengthy medical treatment on the pitch and was eventually given a standing ovation from the entire stadium as he was carried off.

Clarets take the lead, miss big chance for 2-0

Moments later Burnley were ahead as a Maxwel Cornet corner found Jay Rodriguez and he sent an effort against the crossbar but Weghorst was on hand to nod home the rebound and make it 1-0.

West Ham initially reacted well to going behind as Michail Antonio went close, but from that resulting corner Burnley broke free as Ben Johnson made a mess of a clearance. That allowed Cornet to run in on goal and Lukasz Fabianski brought him down to concede a penalty kick.

However, Cornet sent the penalty wide after his stuttering run-up as he let the Hammers off the hook.

Hammers finally break through

Following a lovely cross from Manuel Lanzini, Soucek bundled an effort wide at the back post as West Ham pushed hard for an equalizer in the second half.

Antonio’s header across goal just missed Bowen as the Hammers kept knocking at the door. At the other end Rodriguez swept an effort wide as Burnley were a threat on the break.

Soucek bundled home the equalizer from Lanzini’s free kick to make it 1-1, then Said Benrahma was denied by a good block by Collins, but the West Ham sub may have been offside.

Pope to the rescue for Burnley

Burnley had a few chances late on as James Tarkwoski went close, then Cornet drilled a low shot wide.

But then Nick Pope emerged as the hero for Burnley.

First Antonio was denied by Pope and then the Burnley goalkeeper saved Issa Diop’s header with a fine stop down low.

Antonio then raced in on goal but Pope stood tall to save the effort and secure a well-deserved point for Burnley.

