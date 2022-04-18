Chelsea vs Arsenal is always a tasty clash and there is so much on the line this Wednesday (watch live, 2:45pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ) when the London rivals clash at Stamford Bridge. STREAM LIVE CHELSEA v ARSENAL

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea have had a mixed few weeks as they were knocked out of the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage but reached the FA Cup final at the weekend. Timo Werner and Mason Mount have been the main men in recent weeks, while Kai Havertz continues to lead the line superbly. Despite all of the uncertainty about the ownership situation, Chelsea sit comfortably in third place and have games in-hand over the chasing pack of teams behind them. They have struggled against Arsenal in recent seasons though. The Gunners won at Stamford Bridge last season and Chelsea have won just one of their last four PL home games against Arsenal. After defeats to Brentford and Real Madrid in their last two home games, Chelsea haven’t lost three on the trot at home since 1993.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are desperate for a win to turn around their alarming slump in form which has seen the top four hopefuls lose three games in a row to Crystal Palace, Brighton and then Southampton at the weekend. Injuries to Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu have hit Arsenal hard and they lack a cutting edge in attack as they continue to create chances galore. All is not lost in their top four push but this is their game in-hand over Tottenham and Manchester United and they have to make it count. Arteta has seen his young side deliver statement wins against the big boys over the last few years and the stakes are extremely high for this encounter in west London.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Arsenal.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Mateo Kovacic is out after suffering an ankle injury in the FA Cup semifinal. He joins Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi on the sidelines, while Ross Barkley has been missing through illness. The likes of Christian Pulisic, N’Golo Kante, Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech were all on the bench for the FA Cup semifinal and should play a key part in this game.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Tierney, Partey, Tomiyasu and Lacazette all missed the defeat at Southampton and Arteta is really struggling to replace their experience in his lineup. Granit Xhaka could move back to left back as Nuno Tavares continues to struggle for form, while Nicolas Pepe and Emile Smith Rowe may start as Arteta aims to shake up his attack.

