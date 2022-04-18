The 2021-22 Premier League season has reached the business end of the campaign and the ‘run-in’ is going to be wild up and down the league.

Focusing on the Premier League relegation battle, there are seven teams scrapping to stay in the Premier League. We know three will go down but it is getting so tight and tense at the bottom of the table.

Norwich City Burnley and Watford look to be fighting an uphill battle, but they’ve shown they can spring surprises.

Everton and Leeds United are both still in trouble entering the final few months of the season as neither side would have expected to be in a relegation scrap this season. While Brentford and Newcastle look to have found form at the right time, as the latter looked doomed just a few months ago but went on an incredible run to push themselves up the table.

Below we focus on the standings, fixtures and analyze the survival hopes for the teams in the Premier League relegation scrap, and we will update this article each week between now and the end of the season.

Premier League relegation battle – As it stands

16th: Leeds United – 33 points (32 games) GD -30

17th: Everton – 28 points (30 games) GD -19

18th: Burnley – 25 points (31 games) GD -19

19th: Watford – 22 points (32 games) GD -32

20th: Norwich City – 21 points (32 games) GD -44

Norwich City

Dean Smith has done a good job to give Norwich a fighting chance as they enter the last few months. But now they have to kick on. The Burnley win was key and Teemu Pukki’s performance in it was among his very best. And he got together with Kieran Dowell almost willed the Canaries past Man United were it not for a fantastic Cristiano Ronaldo free kick. Now they’ll have to deliver against improved Newcastle and sometimes-strong Aston Villa while also hoping West Ham and Leicester may be distracted by European targets.

Remaining games: Newcastle (H), Aston Villa (A), West Ham (H), Leicester City (A), Wolves (A), Tottenham (H)

Rating their chances of staying up: <1 percent

Watford

Roy Hodgson has done his best to turn things around at Watford and their attacking options always give them a chance in games. Their win away at Southampton was huge for belief. They have to keep improving defensively if they’re going to stay in the Premier League. They have a decent run-in, on paper, as they play Brentford, Everton, and Burnley. If they can beat the Toffees and Clarets they may be in business, but anything less and it looks like they’re down.

Remaining games: Man City (A), Burnley (H), Crystal Palace (A), Everton (H), Leicester City (H), Chelsea (A)

Rating their chances of staying up: 3 percent

Burnley

Sean Dyche’s Someone else’s Clarets will be scrapping away until the bitter end but time is running out and the ties cut with Sean Dyche reek of desperation despite a still-manageable run-in. The Norwich loss hurt as much as the Everton win helped, to the extent where it feels worth debating whether their destiny is in their own hands. If Wout Weghorst and Maxwel Cornet come through in the clutch and don’t flub their lines, they have a real chance of pulling off a wonderful escape (though the electric Cornet had an awful miss against Norwich and another versus West Ham). That home game on the last day of the season against Newcastle could be it.

Remaining games: Southampton (H), Wolves (H), Watford (A), Aston Villa (H), Aston Villa (A), Tottenham (A), Newcastle (H).

Rating their chances of staying up: 42 percent

Everton

Frank Lampard’s Toffees are sinking towards the bottom three but got the benefit of a meeting with sleepy Manchester United days after a choke job against Burnley. After a run of six defeats from his first eight games in charge, Lampard’s side are just now maybe looking up for the relegation scrap. They have some quality players but do they have players who are up for the fight to stay in the Premier League? It doesn’t look like it. They have a very tough schedule to finish the season too. Everton have never been relegated from the Premier League and their next step to keeping that a fact is a Merseyside derby. At least Liverpool could be tired…

Remaining games: Liverpool (A), Chelsea (H), Leicester (A), Watford (A), Brentford (H), Crystal Palace (H), Arsenal (A).

Rating their chances of staying up: 63 percent

Leeds United

American coach Jesse Marsch had a huge job on his hands to not only replace Marcelo Bielsa but keep Leeds up, but it’s so far, so great. The only things going against Marsch now is that the easy games are mostly gone (Reminds us of the scene in “Big Daddy” where Leslie Mann exclaims to Adam Sandler that “We wasted the good surprise on you” as opposed to John Stewart).

Marsch has shored things up and made Leeds more pragmatic, but their survival hinges on two players getting fit: Patrick Bamford (slowly) and Kalvin Phillips (back!). It really is as simple as that. The only reason we aren’t counting Leeds as safe is the brutal slate of remaining games.

Remaining games: Crystal Palace (A), Man City (H), Arsenal (A), Chelsea (H), Brighton (H), Brentford (A)

Rating their chances of staying up: 90 percent

