By Apr 18, 2022, 8:30 AM EDT
If it’s the 2021-22 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

But be warned, these standings will get very weird on a weekly basis.

With Manchester City the favorites to win the Premier League title, Liverpool is doing its level best to get within touching distance before the end of this season and there is just one point between them.

The top-four situation is full of intrigue and will be bonkers for the rest of this season.

Who will finish in the top four?

Both Arsenal and Tottenham have had plenty of problems early in the campaign but are back in the discussion, while Manchester United are back in the top four battle too.

Could Wolves push for a European place this season too? Can somebody else hit a hot streak and surge into the discussion?

Like we said, this is madness and this season in particular things are very tight as soon as you get outside the top four. How close are the current bottom three to the ones who will be relegated come May?

Relegation situation

Newcastle United, Burnley, and Norwich City all had slow starts, while new boys Watford are also really struggling but Brentford have surged up the table in recent weeks.

Everton have drifted toward the precipice, while Newcastle and Leeds have pushed well away from the drop zone in recent months.

Below you will find the latest Premier League standings, which we will update throughout the 2021-22 season.

Premier League table – Matchweek 33

