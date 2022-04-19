Chelsea vs Arsenal set for July in U.S.; Gunners will also play Orlando City

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

London derby rivals will meet Stateside when Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal play in a Florida Cup match this summer in Orlando, as USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Matt Turner could come head-to-head.

The Blues and Gunners will match up July 23 at Camping World Stadium in what’s being called the FC Series, an “expansion” of the Florida Cup that will bring some games outside of Florida.

Chelsea is playing three games as part of the FC Series, with July 16 and July 20 matches against unannounced opponents and to-be-announced venues.

Arsenal will play Major League Soccer side Orlando City SC at 25,500-seat Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, while the Arsenal vs Chelsea match will be at the larger Camping World Stadium, which hosted a Wrestlemania for more than 75,000 fans in 2017.

The Gunners also announced that they’ll play a game in the United States prior to their Florida Cup matches.

“We’re very pleased to see our pre-season plans taking shape with the announcement of our trip to the United States to take part in the FC Series,” said Mikel Arteta. “It’s been a long time since we’ve seen our fans in the US and we’re looking forward to playing in front of them. We’ll be playing some good sides that will provide strong opposition and the training and matchday facilities in Orlando will provide a first-class environment for our preparations for next season.”

Tickets go on sale April 28 for those looking to see the London sides in person.