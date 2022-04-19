Liverpool vs Manchester United is one of the biggest games in the world and it takes center stage on Tuesday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Jurgen Klopp has no injury issues and has Liverpool powering towards an historic quadruple, as they’ve already won the League Cup, sit one point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City and reached the FA Cup final and UEFA Champions League semifinal over the last week.

Interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has plenty of injury (and form) issues to contend with but he will set up his side to be difficult to beat and be dangerous on the counter at Anfield as they aim to boost their surprise top four hopes.

On paper this game seems like an easy home win but this rivalry always seems to throw up surprising results and players from both teams don’t need any extra motivation.

Below we select the Liverpool lineup and Manchester United lineup we think will be the starting XI for this monster clash.

Liverpool lineup prediction

—– Alisson —–

— Alexander-Arnold — Matip — Van Dijk — Robertson —

—- Henderson —- Fabinho —- Thiago —-

—- Salah —- Jota —- Mane —-

Henderson, Jota and Matip were rested in the FA Cup semifinal win against Manchester City but they should all come in to the starting lineup. With a game against Everton at the weekend, Klopp may have one eye on that so we could see a few surprise selections in midfield and attack. That said, Jota played so well against United earlier this season it would be a big surprise to see him not start up top. Will Luis Diaz start instead of Mane? The latter put in a huge shift against Man City at the weekend but it feels like Klopp will go with his strongest possible lineup to start, then make changes as early as possible if things are going well.

Manchester United lineup prediction

—– De Gea —–

—- Dalot — Lindelof — Maguire — Telles —

—- Fernandes —- Matic —- Pogba —-

—- Elanga —- Rashford —- Sancho —-

Ragnick is without Luke Shaw, Fred, Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay and Edinson Cavani due to injuries, so Telles will continue at left back and Matic should join Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in midfield to add some defensive stability. With Varane still out, Lindelof and Maguire will likely start at center back again. Up top, Ronaldo will miss this game after the tragic news of the death of his baby son. Marcus Rashford’s experience may see him selected up top, while Anthony Elanga could start on the right and Sancho is getting back towards his best form and will start on the left.

