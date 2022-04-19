Liverpool vs Manchester United, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Liverpool vs Manchester United is always a massive game but this Tuesday’s clash at Anfield (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ) is absolutely huge for both teams. STREAM LIVE LIVERPOOL v MANCHESTER UNITED

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are going for an unprecedented quadruple and a win (or a draw) against bitter rivals Manchester United would momentarily send them above Manchester City and they’ll go top of the Premier League table.

However, the Red Devils all of a sudden have realistic top four aspirations and need a win under interim boss Ralf Rangnick. Plus, they’d love nothing more than to put a spanner in the works of Liverpool’s dream to win four trophies and win the Premier League title.

Given their already intense rivalry, do we need to build up this game any more than that!?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Manchester United.

Liverpool vs Manchester United live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright

GOALLLL! Liverpool ahead. Luis Diaz slams home after Salah raced clear of the non-existent Manchester United defense. Harry Maguire and Diogo Dalot totally caught out.

KICK OFF: We are underway! What an atmosphere at Anfield. Incredible noise. Alisson has taken a few chances early on.

All of the talk is about Liverpool winning the quadruple. They have the League Cup in the bag, they’re in the final of the FA Cup, the semifinal of the Champions League and are just one point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports have former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, who led his side to the famous treble. He is, shall we say, concerned, that Klopp and Liverpool can win all four trophies this season…

Roy Keane asked if Liverpool can win the quadruple: "I'm worried sick… They have momentum." #LFC #MUFC #LIVMUN — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 19, 2022

The team news is very interesting for Manchester United. It looks like all-out defense for Ralf Rangnick, as Phil Jones makes a shock start alongside Maguire and Lindelof in a back five. Matic, Wan-Bissaka and Rashford start too. My word, this is a huge gamble from Rangnick.

As for Liverpool, Matip and Henderson come back in and there’s a slight surprise as Luis Diaz is preferred in attack to Diogo Jota. The latter has been carrying a bit of a knock, so that could explain that decision by Klopp.

One of the biggest games in the world is here. Happy Tuesday, everyone!

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

Jurgen Klopp has no fresh injury concerns and has brought Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson back into the starting lineup. Luis Diaz starts ahead of Diogo Jota.

🔴 #LIVMUN 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴 Here's how we line up to face Manchester United tonight 👊 Roberto Firmino misses out with a minor foot injury. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 19, 2022

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

Raphael Varane is missing once again, while Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani and Fred are all expected to be out. Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed ahead of the game that he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have suffered the loss of their baby son while she was giving birth to him and their new baby daughter. Manchester United have confirmed that Ronaldo will not play against Liverpool as he and his family mourn the loss of his son.

“Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time. As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy.”

United line up in what looks like a 5-4-1 formation with Phil Jones at center back with Maguire and Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka coming in at right back with Diogo Dalot at left back and Nemanja Matic in central midfield. Marcus Rashford is up top.

🔊 𝐔 𝐍 𝐈 𝐓 𝐄 𝐃 🔊 Introducing our line-up for #LIVMUN ✊#MUFC | #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 19, 2022

Preview for Liverpool vs Manchester United

For Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, they are just one point off Premier League leaders Manchester City and can momentarily go top of the table with a win or a draw. That is hugely important and after reaching the FA Cup final (they beat Man City in a thrilling semifinal at the weekend) and UEFA Champions League semifinal to go along with the League Cup trophy they’ve already won this season, the Reds’ pursuit of an historic remains well and truly on. Liverpool hammered Manchester United 5-0 in the return game at Old Trafford earlier this season to underline the gulf between these two teams. That said, form goes out of the window when these two bitter rivals collide and Manchester United would love nothing more than to put a huge dent in Liverpool’s title and quadruple hopes.

“It’s a big game, massive game,” Klopp said, as he confirmed his close relationship with fellow German Ragnick is ‘on hold’ and they haven’t spoken since he arrived as United’s interim boss.

“Two of the biggest clubs in the world face each other. Massive history. Big fights in the past and big fights since I’m here. We’ve lost strange games against United… It took a while to learn how to deal with it. Some players had to learn how to deal with it because of how much it means to them.

Focusing on United, Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a hat trick as they edged past Norwich City 3-2 at the weekend and coupled with defeats for Arsenal and Tottenham plus a draw for West Ham, all of a sudden the Red Devils have a great chance of finishing in the top four. They have a tough run-in (games against Arsenal and Chelsea are still to come) but interim boss Ralf Rangnick is demanding a strong finish to the season and this is a game they will feel they can get something from. Somehow, United are just three points behind fourth place Tottenham with six games of the season to go. Manchester United haven’t won any of their last five league trips to Liverpool, drawing three and losing two. While Mohamed Salah loves playing against United, as Liverpool’s star forward has scored seven goals in his last five games in all competitions against the Red Devils but he’s currently gone six games without a goal.

“It is an incredibly important game for both teams. That says it all,” Klopp said. “Both teams are fighting for being in the Champions League next season, or more. That is a tough one.”

