Chelsea vs Arsenal is always a tasty clash and there is so much on the line this Wednesday (watch live, 2:45pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ) when the London rivals clash at Stamford Bridge. STREAM LIVE CHELSEA v ARSENAL

For Chelsea it’s all about solidifying third, while Arsenal are under serious pressure in the top four race as they have lost three in a row. However, this is their game in-hand over north London rivals Tottenham and Mikel Arteta’s side have to make it count.

Everything is set up for an incredible occasion in beautiful spring conditions at Stamford Bridge.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Arsenal.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Wednesday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Chelsea vs Arsenal live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Stamford Bridge

Quick reminder before kick off: I’ll be hosting a Twitter spaces Q&A from the press box here at Stamford Bridge after the game today. Join the chat and send me your questions on this game, and anything else you want to, by clicking below!

Join @JPW_NBCSports following Chelsea v. Arsenal to discuss the match and more! #CHEARShttps://t.co/4CSAKyI9RS — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 20, 2022

Very subdued atmosphere here tonight. Why? Well, there are only Chelsea season ticket holders allowed to attend due to the sanctions on outgoing owner Roman Abramovich from the UK government. No match tickets are allowed to be sold for Chelsea’s home games under their current license. That means around 25,000 Chelsea season ticket holders and a few thousand Arsenal fans.

Intriguing team news as Lukaku comes in for Chelsea, while Elneny starts in midfield for Arsenal and it looks like Ben White is in at right back.

🔵🔴 Team sheet from here at Stamford Bridge. Lukaku, Loftus-Cheek and Sarr start for Chelsea. #USMNT’s Christian Pulisic on the bench for #CFC. #AFC start Ben White at right back, Nketiah starts up top with Lacazette on the bench. #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/pH9REjJo7Y — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 20, 2022

The weather is absolutely perfect here in west London as two rivals collide in the spring sunshine. There will be nothing pleasant about this battle.

🔵🔴☀️ Welcome to Stamford Bridge! It’s absolutely beautiful here in west London. Stunning night for a HUGE London derby. Massive game for Arsenal in their top 4 battle. I’ll have live analysis, videos, stream link and updates here ➡️ https://t.co/q8xQ6EpTX5#CFC #AFC #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/960YccnLQT — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 20, 2022

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup

Mateo Kovacic is out after suffering an ankle injury in the FA Cup semifinal. He joins Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi on the sidelines, while Ross Barkley has been missing through illness. Christian Pulisic, Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech remain on the bench, while Romelu Lukaku starts up top with Malang Sarr and Ruben Loftus-Cheek coming in to the starting lineup.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

Tierney, Partey, Tomiyasu and Lacazette all missed the defeat at Southampton and Arteta is really struggling to replace their experience in his lineup. Ben White starts at right back, while Eddie Nketiah continues up top but Lacazette is back on the bench. Elneny starts in midfield.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Nketiah leads the line

🇪🇬 Elneny joins the midfield

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Holding comes into the back-line 🙌 COME ON ARSENAL#CHEARS pic.twitter.com/IOfpc8Cx1q — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2022

Chelsea vs Arsenal preview

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea have had a mixed few weeks as they were knocked out of the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage but reached the FA Cup final at the weekend. Timo Werner and Mason Mount have been the main men in recent weeks, while Kai Havertz continues to lead the line superbly. Despite all of the uncertainty about the ownership situation, Chelsea sit comfortably in third place and have games in-hand over the chasing pack of teams behind them. They have struggled against Arsenal in recent seasons though. The Gunners won at Stamford Bridge last season and Chelsea have won just one of their last four PL home games against Arsenal. After defeats to Brentford and Real Madrid in their last two home games, Chelsea haven’t lost three on the trot at home since 1993.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are desperate for a win to turn around their alarming slump in form which has seen the top four hopefuls lose three games in a row to Crystal Palace, Brighton and then Southampton at the weekend. Injuries to Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu have hit Arsenal hard and they lack a cutting edge in attack as they continue to create chances galore. All is not lost in their top four push but this is their game in-hand over Tottenham and Manchester United and they have to make it count. Arteta has seen his young side deliver statement wins against the big boys over the last few years and the stakes are extremely high for this encounter in west London.

