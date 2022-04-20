Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Richarlison scored an equalizer deep into stoppage time against Leicester to keep Everton four points above the relegation zone.

Frank Lampard’s side went behind early on to Harvey Barnes but Richarlison finally broke through late on to send Goodison Park wild.

The draw was a fair result overall, as Everton move on to 29 points, while Leicester have 41.

Everton vs Leicester final score, stats

Everton 1-1 Leicester

Goals scored: Barnes 5′, Richarlison 93′

Shots: Everton 13, Leicester 11

Shots on target: Everton 3, Leicester 3

Possession: Everton 36, Leicester 64

Foxes fly out of the traps

Leicester took an early lead as Ricardo Pereira surged down the right and found James Maddison who crossed for Barnes to flick home.

Maddison then went close as Everton were pinned back early on.

Richarlison did get a sight of goal but got it all wrong from close range, while Demarai Gray’s shot was blocked.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Leicester were happy enough to left Everton have the ball for large spells, as Brendan Rodgers’ men were dangerous on the break but Gray almost curled home an equalizer right on half time.

Toffees finally break through

In the second half Alex Iwobi couldn’t get an effort on target under pressure.

At the other end Pickford pushed away a drive by Maddison as Leicester looked comfortable enough.

Ademola Lookman somehow couldn’t convert at the back post as Leicester finished strongly.

Late on Richarlison flicked a header wide from a corner as he was completely unmarked, six yards out. Maddison then saw his deflected shot fly inches wide as Leicester thought they had held on for the win.

Then Richarlison popped up to scramble home an equalizer in the 93rd minute to send the home fans wild.

