Everton vs Leicester, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Everton vs Leicester: Frank Lampard will hope to see a repeat performance from the Toffees’ last outing 11 days earlier, when they host the Foxes at Goodison Park on Wednesday (Watch live at 2:45 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

The 1-0 victory over Manchester United came as a surprise to most, and without Everton able to maintain possession of the ball or create consistent scoring chances, but such is the unknown of facing the directionless Red Devils these days. The victory was just the second in eight games for Everton (28 points), who sit just three points ahead of 18th-place Burnley (25 points).

As for Leicester (40 points – 9th place), Brendan Rodgers and Co., are an afterthought in the race for European qualification, focus has somewhat shifted to the upcoming Europa Conference League semifinal against Jose Mourinho and Roma. Provided they don’t fall apart down the stretch for the third season in a row, Leicester will finish top-half for the fifth straight year and might just lift their second piece of silverware in as many years (2020-21 FA Cup).

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Leicester this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Everton vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 2:45 pm ET, Wednesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Everton team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Tom Davies (thigh), Andros Townsend (knee), Nathan Peterson (ankle), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (quad)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Wilfred Ndidi (knee), Jamie Vardy (knee), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Boubakary Soumare (groin), Danny Ward (knee)

Here's how City line-up tonight at Goodison Park 📝 🦊#EveLei pic.twitter.com/DPxU3v31m5 — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 20, 2022

