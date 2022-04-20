The latest transfer news focuses on Erling Haaland to Manchester City and Antony to Manchester United, as big summer deals are starting to be lined up.

When it comes to Haaland, the latest pieces of information all point towards one thing, while Erik ten Hag’s imminent arrival as Man United boss has the rumor mill rumbling on.

Below we focus on these potentially huge transfers.

Haaland to Manchester City gathers momentum

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports believe that Manchester City are about to trigger the $81 million release clause in Haaland’s contract, which backs up a report from the Daily Mail which said Haaland is heading to Man City.

The 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund star has been chased by all of Europe’s top teams but it appears that his main two options remaining are Real Madrid and Man City.

Various reports state that City are willing to pay Haaland over $650,000 per week and here is more from Sky’s report:

“Manchester City are ready to trigger the 75m euros release clause in Erling Haaland’s contract in a bid to bring him to the Etihad Stadium this summer. Real Madrid are also keen on the striker but their priority is to sign Kylian Mbappe if he leaves PSG… Pep Guardiola’s side have been leading the race to sign Haaland this year and his release clause means Borussia Dortmund are resigned to losing the striker this summer.”

The release clause is key here. Haaland is clearly worth at least double $81 million. He has been out with injuries during the 2021-22 season but he’s still scored 25 goals in 26 games for Dortmund. He has scored an incredible 151 goals in 196 games in his career.

After missing out on Harry Kane last summer, City are all in on finding their main center forward option and seem to have been waiting for this summer to sign Haaland. City have played without a recognized number nine for pretty much the last two seasons and whether or not they need one, they can afford one and the deal for Haaland makes sense for everyone.

Pep Guardiola has refused to talk about Haaland, or what Man City will do in the transfer window this summer, but it is clear that a central striker is their priority.

“I have no answer to your question,” Guardiola said when asked about the possible deal for Haaland. “I have other things in my head rather than what is going to happen next season.”

You stay coy, Pep.

Antony to join Erik ten Hag at Manchester United?

A report from The Sun states that Manchester United want to sign Brazilian winger Antony from Ajax. It is believed that Ajax would accept a bid in the region of $70 million for the 22-year-old.

Antony has been a sensation over the last two seasons for the Amsterdam club as his tricky wing-play is matched with goal and assists and he’s been a key part of Erik ten Hag’s revolution at Ajax. Most of Ajax’s attacking play runs through Antony and he is an incredible talent.

But Manchester United need another tricky attacking player? Well, if they’re planning on a huge overhaul to the squad he is the kind of player who will fit their plan to recruit talented youngsters who play attractive, attacking football. The Brazilian attacker is most comfortable out wide but could also be used in a more central role.

If Antony does arrive it suggests that Marcus Rashford could move on, as both Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard are expected to be on the way out this summer too.

Antony is on the verge of becoming a star for the Brazilian national team and the report goes on to to state that United will aim to buy him this summer rather than risk his value soaring after the 2022 World Cup in November and December.

Ajax have plenty of talented young players and Antony may be the first of many stars to follow Erik ten Hag from Amsterdam to Manchester.

