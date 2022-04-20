Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Liverpool – Manchester United player ratings were wild to dish out as the hosts ran riot and underlined their dominance of the Red Devils.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Liverpool won 4-0 on the night with goals from Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah (two) and Sadio Mane easing Jurgen Klopp’s to victory and to the top of the Premier League.

Ralf Rangnick’s United were second best throughout and only created a few chances in a brief 10 minute spell at the start of the second half. This was right up there with their worst displays in recent memory as they’ve lost 9-0 on aggregate to Liverpool this season. 9-0.

Below we reveal our Liverpool – Manchester United player ratings out of 10 with some analysis.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson: 6 – Made two good stops early in the second half. Took a few risks early on with the ball at his feet. Probably because he knew he would be bored.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 7 – Class on the ball, worked hard and locked Rashford down defensively.

Joel Matip: 7 – Didn’t have much to do defensively and was always comfortable on the ball.

Virgil van Dijk: 7 – In total control throughout and his outburst when United were on top at the start of the second half sparked Liverpool back to their best.

Andy Robertson: 7 – Superb surging run for Mane’s goal and never looked out of control. Had Elanga in his back pocket.

Jordan Henderson: 7 – Sprayed the ball all over the place and totally dominated midfield. Got fired up late on as the tackles flew in.

Fabinho: 7 – Defensively shored everything up, as always, and really didn’t have much work to get through.

Thiago Alcantara: 9 – Probably his best display as a Liverpool player. The flicks, passes and incredible vision were a joy to watch. What a player.

Mohamed Salah: 8 – Scored twice, set up Diaz’s opener and could have had a hat trick late on. He’s back to his brilliant best.

Sadio Mane: 9 – What a sensational pass for Salah’s first goal and he slotted home his own goal superbly. Another majestic display, this time as a number nine.

Luis Diaz: 8.5 – Scored the opener and set up Mane’s goal in another display which oozed class. He looks like he’s played in this Liverpool team for years. Repaid Klopp’s faith to start him over Jota.

Substitue

Diogo Jota (70′ on for Diaz): 7 – Came on and looked as sharp as ever. Set up Salah for the fourth goal.

Naby Keita (80′ on for Thiago): 6 – Few late tackles and got booked late on. Maybe lucky to stay on.

James Milner (86′ on for Fabinho): N/A

Manchester player ratings

David de Gea: 6 – Tried his best to rally the troops but he had no help. You feel sorry for DDG on a weekly basis right now.

Victor Lindelof: 5 – Was actually decent in the second half as he stepped high and was more aggressive. Still, not great overall though.

Phil Jones: 4 – Hooked off at half time after a shock start. Looked off the pace in the first half and can you blame him? This is not the game to chuck Jones in to. Harsh to do that to him.

Harry Maguire: 3 – His awful season goes from bad to worse. Caught out on Liverpool’s first, third and fourth goals and so indecisive. Positioning was awful and he was passive. His pass on the fourth goal summed it up. What is going on!? Totally devoid of confidence.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 5 – Started at right wing-back but moved over to the left. Superb last-ditch tackle to deny Salah a hat trick late on.

Paul Pogba: N/A – Subbed off after 10 minutes with an injury just after Liverpool had gone 1-0 up. Perhaps he knew what was coming.

Nemanja Matic: 4 – Usually decent on the ball but gave it away often and the experienced head looked shaky. He is leaving United at the end of the season and you can understand why he has decided to move on. Best for everyone concerned.

Diogo Dalot: 4 – Better when he moved to right back but totally caught out as a left back for Liverpool’s first goal.

Anthony Elanga: 4 – Did not track back on the right. Tried his best to get on the ball but this is a very tough team for a youngster to play in.

Bruno Fernandes: 5 – Petulant kicks late on summed up another frustrating outing. Started as a false nine but dropped deeper in midfield when Pogba went off. Not his type of game at all.

Marcus Rashford: 4 – Tried his best with a few mazy runs but he was so isolated out on the left and TAA brushed him aside. Like United, going through a really tough patch.

Substitutes

Jesse Lingard (10′ on for Pogba): 5 – Didn’t really impact the game. Tried a few runs forward. That was it.

Jadon Sancho (45′ on for Jones): 7 – Took players on, had a few efforts on goal and United’s best player.

Hannibal Mejbri (84′ on for Elanga): 6 – Rattled into a few challenges and got booked. Not condoning reckless tackles at all, but he least the youngster showed some fight for Manchester United.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports