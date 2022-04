Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool vs Manchester United is always a massive game but Tuesday’s clash at Anfield (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ) was absolutely huge for both teams. WATCH LIVERPOOL v MANCHESTER UNITED REPLAY

Only one team turned up as Liverpool won 4-0 and totally embarrassed Manchester United for the second time this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds ripped United apart as Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah (two) and Luis Diaz all scored and all three grabbed assists.

Here’s everything you need to know from Liverpool vs Manchester United.

Liverpool vs Manchester United live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright

Bruno Fernandes: “It is a bad result once again. I apologize to the fans, it will never be enough. They don’t deserve that we play in this way. They deserve much more from us.” Bruno adds: “We have to look at ourselves from top to bottom.”

Thiago Alcantara: “We are not thinking about winning all four. We are thinking about winning the next game and nothing else.”

Mohamed Salah on Liverpool beating Manchester United 9-0 on aggregate this season and why they have dominated them this season: “They [Liverpool players] make our life easier in the midfield and at the back. They always try to give us the ball in a one against one. They make our life much easier. They make our life easier to score. It was a top performance from us here and away.” Salah is giving all the praise to his teammates but he was superb and after a goal drought (by his amazing standards) he’s back doing what he does best.

Jurgen Klopp fist pumps? Jurgen Klopp fist pumps x4.

FULL TIME: Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United – Embarrassing from United. Excellent from Liverpool.

It is getting very tasty out there now. Lots of late tackles flying in. Hannibal and Bruno Fernandes both booked for Manchester United. Naby Keita for Liverpool.

GOALLL! 4-0 to Liverpool. Salah dinks home his second and Liverpool’s fourth. What a ball from substitute Diogo Jota.

Elsewhere, Fulham have been promoted back to the Premier League. Congrats to the Cottagers! It will be fun to see #Fulhamerica back in the top-flight next season.

Liverpool will be top of the Premier League. At least until Manchester City play Brighton tomorrow.

⚽️ Salah, Mane and Diaz all have 1 goal

GOALLLL! Sadio Mane puts Liverpool 3-0 up. Just as Manchester United looked like they were going to get back in the game, Liverpool pounce as Mane finishes off a lovely cross from Diaz.

CHANCE! Alisson with a good double save. Virgil van Dijk not happy at all after sloppy play from Liverpool allows Manchester United to create a few chances. United finally having a go but Liverpool are well off it.

In the 55th minute, Manchester United have their first shot of the game. Jadon Sancho’s tame effort is straight at Alisson. Looks like Man United have switched to a 4-1-4-1 formation and they are getting on the ball a little more. Sancho and Elanga getting more involved.

Liverpool are just knocking the ball around as they please and Manchester United are trying to keep their shape as best they can.

Jadon Sancho on at half time for Manchester United as he replaces Phil Jones. There is a delay to the start of the second half as the referee is having an issue with his communication systems.

HALF TIME: Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United – The Red Devils are lucky to not be behind by more. That was one of the most hapless 45 minute displays I’ve ever seen from a team. Manchester United had 0 shots, just two touches in Liverpool’s box and an xG of 0.00. Just nothing.

Luis Diaz has the ball in the net again, but he is clearly offside. No goal.

Liverpool will probably spend the rest of the game just toying with Manchester United now. United’s players are just trying to get this game over with as soon as possible.

GOALLL! Sadio Mane with an incredible assist as he clips the ball into Salah and the Egyptian King slots home. 22 minutes gone. 2-0 to Liverpool. What an incredible team move. This could be a long, long night for Manchester United…

Manchester United look like a deer in the headlights. It’s all Liverpool. United can’t string a pass together.

It goes from bad to worse for Manchester United. Paul Pogba is limping around and Jesse Lingard is coming on to replace him. He goes up top as the false nine and Bruno Fernandes drops into central midfield.

GOALLLL! Liverpool ahead. Luis Diaz slams home after Salah raced clear of the non-existent Manchester United defense. Harry Maguire and Diogo Dalot totally caught out.

KICK OFF: We are underway! What an atmosphere at Anfield. Incredible noise. Alisson has taken a few chances early on.

All of the talk is about Liverpool winning the quadruple. They have the League Cup in the bag, they’re in the final of the FA Cup, the semifinal of the Champions League and are just one point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports have former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, who led his side to the famous treble. He is, shall we say, concerned, that Klopp and Liverpool can win all four trophies this season…

The team news is very interesting for Manchester United. It looks like all-out defense for Ralf Rangnick, as Phil Jones makes a shock start alongside Maguire and Lindelof in a back five. Matic, Wan-Bissaka and Rashford start too. My word, this is a huge gamble from Rangnick.

As for Liverpool, Matip and Henderson come back in and there’s a slight surprise as Luis Diaz is preferred in attack to Diogo Jota. The latter has been carrying a bit of a knock, so that could explain that decision by Klopp.

One of the biggest games in the world is here. Happy Tuesday, everyone!

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

Jurgen Klopp has no fresh injury concerns and has brought Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson back into the starting lineup. Luis Diaz starts ahead of Diogo Jota.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

Raphael Varane is missing once again, while Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani and Fred are all expected to be out. Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed ahead of the game that he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have suffered the loss of their baby son while she was giving birth to him and their new baby daughter. Manchester United have confirmed that Ronaldo will not play against Liverpool as he and his family mourn the loss of his son.

“Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time. As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy.”

United line up in what looks like a 5-4-1 formation with Phil Jones at center back with Maguire and Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka coming in at right back with Diogo Dalot at left back and Nemanja Matic in central midfield. Marcus Rashford is up top.

Preview for Liverpool vs Manchester United

For Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, they are just one point off Premier League leaders Manchester City and can momentarily go top of the table with a win or a draw. That is hugely important and after reaching the FA Cup final (they beat Man City in a thrilling semifinal at the weekend) and UEFA Champions League semifinal to go along with the League Cup trophy they’ve already won this season, the Reds’ pursuit of an historic remains well and truly on. Liverpool hammered Manchester United 5-0 in the return game at Old Trafford earlier this season to underline the gulf between these two teams. That said, form goes out of the window when these two bitter rivals collide and Manchester United would love nothing more than to put a huge dent in Liverpool’s title and quadruple hopes.

“It’s a big game, massive game,” Klopp said, as he confirmed his close relationship with fellow German Ragnick is ‘on hold’ and they haven’t spoken since he arrived as United’s interim boss.

“Two of the biggest clubs in the world face each other. Massive history. Big fights in the past and big fights since I’m here. We’ve lost strange games against United… It took a while to learn how to deal with it. Some players had to learn how to deal with it because of how much it means to them.

Focusing on United, Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a hat trick as they edged past Norwich City 3-2 at the weekend and coupled with defeats for Arsenal and Tottenham plus a draw for West Ham, all of a sudden the Red Devils have a great chance of finishing in the top four. They have a tough run-in (games against Arsenal and Chelsea are still to come) but interim boss Ralf Rangnick is demanding a strong finish to the season and this is a game they will feel they can get something from. Somehow, United are just three points behind fourth place Tottenham with six games of the season to go. Manchester United haven’t won any of their last five league trips to Liverpool, drawing three and losing two. While Mohamed Salah loves playing against United, as Liverpool’s star forward has scored seven goals in his last five games in all competitions against the Red Devils but he’s currently gone six games without a goal.

“It is an incredibly important game for both teams. That says it all,” Klopp said. “Both teams are fighting for being in the Champions League next season, or more. That is a tough one.”

Follow @JPW_NBCSports