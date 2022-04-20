Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manchester City hopes their time outside the top of the Premier League table will be limited to 24 hours and the obstacle to that desire is Brighton and Hove Albion (Watch live at 3pm ET Wednesday online via Peacock Premium).

The Seagulls are missing important players in Yves Bissouma and Jakub Moder but will be feeling good after strong performances against Arsenal and Chelsea.

WATCH MAN CITY vs BRIGHTON STREAM LIVE

But Man City will have its season goals refocused after exiting the FA Cup with a loss to Liverpool. Now down two points heading into this match-in-hand on Liverpool, Pep Guardiola’s men will be ready to reclaim its place atop the table.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

How to watch Man City vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET Wednesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Man City team news, injuries, lineup options

Gabriel Jesus should be fit for selection but Kyle Walker (ankle) and Cole Palmer (ankle) are a bit more touch-and-go.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

The Seagulls won’t have influential midfielder Yves Bissouma after he collected his 10th yellow card of the season and Jakub Moder is out for a long time with his knee injury. Shane Duffy will also miss out, while Steven Alzata faces a late fitness test.