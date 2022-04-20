Manchester City vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City hopes their time outside the top of the Premier League table will be limited to 24 hours and the obstacle to that desire is Brighton and Hove Albion (Watch live at 3pm ET Wednesday online via Peacock Premium).

The Seagulls are missing important players in Yves Bissouma and Jakub Moder but will be feeling good after strong performances against Arsenal and Chelsea.

But Man City will have its season goals refocused after exiting the FA Cup with a loss to Liverpool. Now down two points heading into this match-in-hand on Liverpool, Pep Guardiola’s men will be ready to reclaim its place atop the table.

Man City vs Brighton live analysis! – By Nick Mendola

82′ — GOOOOOOAAAALLL!!! Man City’s high press flusters Sanchez and the Seagulls, and this one’s over as Bernardo Silva makes a difficult finish look too easy for 3-0.

66′ — GOOOOOOAAAALL!!!! Sometimes you need to get a bounce, and Man City have now gotten two. Phil Foden’s got his 12th of the Premier League season on a drive from well outside the box that meanders its way inside the posts.

61′ — SAVE. Man City’s in hot pursuit of the second goal that would feel like a death knell, and De Bruyne’s shot from distance stings the hands of Sanchez… but it’s right at the Brighton keeper.

53′ — GOOOOAAAALLLL!! — De Bruyne’s powerful dribble shrugs off a few Brighton defenders and ricochets to Mahrez, whose shot takes a turn itself on its way to a 1-0 Man City lead.

52′ — City is getting closer as Kevin De Bruyne’s low driven corner kick is nearly bounced inside the far post by Riyad Mahrez. Another corner, but it leads to nothing. 0-0.

46′ — It’s time for Ruben Dias’ return from a long-term hamstring injury! City’s best center back takes out Nathan Ake, who was not at his best in the first 45 minutes.

HT — What’s City going to do at the break? If we’re honest, it’s just about finding the right incisive combo to get more dangerous shots toward Sanchez’s goal. This game has been almost all City, but draws aren’t going to do anything for them this time of year. Might we see Raheem Sterling or Jack Grealish soon?

HT — MAN CITY 0, BRIGHTON 0 — Man City has rarely looked like a team set to concede a goal, but a couple of late set pieces will give the Seagulls hope. Otherwise, it’s all been one-way traffic: City has 66 percent of the ball and has attempted all seven of the game’s shots. Problem? Only one has gotten to Sanchez.

38′ — City remains frustrated by constant grabbing from the Brighton team, which is packed-in and daring the referees to call every single tug. But the chances on the counter are not coming, as City has shepherded the Seagulls wide of the formation. But wait, the Brighton high press leads to a corner kick… dealt with.

28′ — BIG SAVE!! Robert Sanchez gets high to get a paw on Bernado Silva’s 17-yard strike, but he still has work to do in shepherding Phil Foden from turning and firing the rebound on goal. This is not how Brighton drew it up, but 0-0 is 0-0…

19′ — WHOOPS! Robert Sanchez has given the ball to the wrong team, but Riyad Mahrez seems bamboozled by the opportunity and Moises Caicedo closes down the Algerian.

12′ — TIGHT: Brighton’s in a compact formation that lines three center backs behind three active but defensive midfielders. Enock Mwepu and Alexis Mac Allister definitely have attacking chops but today the chances they take will be at a premium.

Man City team news, injuries, lineup options

Gabriel Jesus should be fit for selection but Kyle Walker (ankle) and Cole Palmer (ankle) are a bit more touch-and-go.

📋 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📋 XI | Ederson, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden SUBS | Steffen, Dias, Sterling, Jesus, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Palmer, Lavia #ManCity pic.twitter.com/4XO1QEf5FQ — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 20, 2022

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

The Seagulls won’t have influential midfielder Yves Bissouma after he collected his 10th yellow card of the season and Jakub Moder is out for a long time with his knee injury. Shane Duffy and Steven Alzate will also miss out.