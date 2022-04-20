Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Miguel Almiron scored a first-half goal off a Bruno Guimares feed and Newcastle United held firm through Crystal Palace’s second-half challenge to claim a 1-0 win on Wednesday at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies took 10 of the first half’s shots but emerged with just a one-goal lead, and Palace woke up at the break to challenge Newcastle’s hopes for better top half footing.

But Newcastle held on for win No. 10 of this Premier League season, its 40 points level with 10th-place Brighton and three back of ninth-place Leicester City.

Newcastle has now won three-straight games for the third time in 2022 after winning once, total, between Week 1 and Jan. 15.

Palace slumps into 14th place, its 37 points still 12 points clear of the bottom three.

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace final score, stats

Newcastle 1, Crystal Palace 0

Scorers: Almiron (32′)

Shot attempts: Newcastle 13, Crystal Palace 10

Shots on goal: Newcastle 4, Crystal Palace 2

Possession: Newcastle 36, Crystal Palace 64

Three things we learned from Newcastle vs Crystal Palace

1. Brilliant Bruno: If Bruno Guimares keeps this up, we may eventually have a discussion as to whether Guimares or Man United’s Bruno Fernandes is the most influential Bruno to his team. Guimares built off his brace by setting up Almiron’s goal,

2. The FA Cup hangover is real (for a half): Palace had hung a lot of hope on its FA Cup semifinal match against Chelsea, lost 2-0 on Sunday, and it looked like the Eagles didn’t have a lot of juice for their return to the pitch. Perhaps it’s a coincidence that Conor Gallagher — unable to play in the semi against his parent club — picked up a frustrated, cynical yellow for fouling Bruno in the first half, but it sure felt symbolic. Palace was much better in the second and Wilfried Zaha just missed a 65th-minute equalizer.

3. St. James’ is back: In the coming years, as Newcastle’s rich new ownership invests in making the Magpies one of the best sides in the world, it’s worth noting that fans didn’t demand the team become the richest in the league, they just asked for an ownership group that showed evidence it cared about something beyond being club No. 17 and staying in the league. Now, they’ve got that and the Magpies’ faithful is starting to believe that the days of Shearer, Ginola, and others aren’t too far away.

Man of the Match: Bruno Guimares — He’s everything they wanted and more, an assist amongst his two key passes as the Brazilian continues to show he’s the real deal.

Almiron gets sweet release

This is quite a ball from Bruno Guimares, but also a lot of work to do for the Paraguayan.

And he will feel it symbolic of the journey to season goal No. 1, his ninth in a Premier League shirt.