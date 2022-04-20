Newcastle vs Crystal Palace: How to watch, team news, live stream link

Oh, if their summers could see them now: Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are both flying and looking to the future, locked in a battle for the top half as they meet Wednesday at St. James’ Park (Watch live at 2:45pm ET Wednesday online via Peacock Premium).

Patrick Vieira’s Palace has surpassed expectations in a big way, but gaining fan approval wouldn’t have taken much considering the bare status of the squad cupboard this summer.

And Newcastle United looked absolutely miserable under Steve Bruce but a club takeover and hiring of Eddie Howe have helped the Magpies shoot up the table. Big buy Bruno Guimares has been a huge help as have a few loan moves, but Howe’s also improved Newcastle despite long-term injuries to Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier.

WATCH NEWCASTLE vs CRYSTAL PALACE STREAM LIVE – LINK

Both Newcastle and Palace sit on 37 points, 13th and 14th on the Premier League table, and the Eagles have played one fewer match than the Magpies. The sides drew 1-1 at Selhurst Park in October, as Christian Benteke and Callum Wilson traded early second-half goals.

Newcastle is coming off a thrilling win over Leicester City, as new club talisman Bruno Guimares very much looks the real deal, while improved Palace will be licking its wounds a bit after a scrappy FA Cup semifinal loss to Chelsea.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Crystal Palace.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are moving toward returns but aren’t going to be available Wednesday. Isaac Hayden (knee), Ryan Fraser (thigh), and Jamal Lewis (groin) remain out of the lineup while Javier Manquillo (virus) faces a late fitness test.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

Palace won’t have Luka Milivojevic (thigh) or Nathan Ferguson (thigh),

How to watch Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET Wednesday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

