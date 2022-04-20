Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is absolutely fuming with his clubs’ mistakes and their role in a third-straight home loss, this one a 4-2 defeat by Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

“It’s impossible to win matches if you make this amount of mistakes of this caliber,” Tuchel said following the defeat. “It’s simply impossible. I don’t see it in any other matches but I see it now in consecutive matches of our games and it has to stop.”

Chelsea came back twice through goals by Timo Werner and Cesar Azpilicueta to have the game 2-2 after 32 minutes, but Arsenal tallied the only goals of the second half to walk away with three points.

The final goal came when Bukayo Saka made the most of contact from Azpilicueta in the box but only Chelsea fans were arguing that it wasn’t a foul.

Tuchel wasn’t worried about whether it was a foul — he says it’s clear that it was — but rather how the cross ended up getting sent toward Arsenal’s English winger.

“Look at the penalty, it is an unbelievable goal from our ball possession,” Tuchel said. “There are no tactics behind that. We have three ball losses in ten seconds. Then we do a foul where there’s not even the slightest danger. We foul a person, it is a penalty, and we rob ourselves six minutes for an equalizer. What is there to analyze? There’s nothing to analyze.”

That’s pretty straightforward, and not wrong. To score two goals in a Premier League game and not come away with a point is a challenge. It only happens a dozen or so times per season, which is why Tuchel’s so stung that his defensive stalwarts have done it twice (A 3-2 loss to West Ham in December).