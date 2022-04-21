Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal vs Manchester United: The Gunners can effectively end the Red Devils’ top-four hopes while massively boosting their own when they meet at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 am ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

As things stand, Manchester United (54 points) already trail Arsenal (57 points) by three points while having played one more game. Ralf Rangnick’s side was hammered by title chasers Liverpool, to the tune of 4-0 on Tuesday, leaving them with no hope other than to win their remaining five games and hope Tottenham and Arsenal both drop points elsewhere. It will take some doing for Rangnick to pull his players back from the brink of mentally checking out for the rest of the season, but Thursday’s appointment of Erik Ten Hag as new manager, beginning in the summer, does dangle a small carrot for individuals not previously playing up to standards .

Arsenal, on the other hand, are riding high after handing Chelsea a slightly surprising 4-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. It came on the heels of three straight defeats to sides currently in 10th place or below in the Premier League table (Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton). More importantly, it came as the 5th-place Gunners made up their long-awaited game in hand relative to 4th-place Tottenham. Level on games played, and now level on points, Mikel Arteta’s men appear far more dangerous and dominant as an aggressive counter-attacking side, against the woefully un-athletic, reactive defense of Man United.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Manchester United this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET, Saturday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) | OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Kieran Tierney (knee)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Raphael Varane (undisclosed), Fred (hip) | OUT: Paul Pogba (calf), Luke Shaw (calf), Edinson Cavani (calf), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

