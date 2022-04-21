Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Burnley vs Southampton: The Clarets scored twice in the first half en route to a 2-0 victory and three vital points at Turf Moor on Thursday.

Connor Roberts and Nathan Collins got the goals for interim manager Mike Jackson’s side, as Burnley (28 points) continue to battle Everton (29 points) for 17th place in the Premier League.

Southampton (39 points), meanwhile, remain 13th in the table, with Crystal Palace (37 points) and Aston Villa (36 points) now possessing and one two games in hand, respectively.

Burnley vs Southampton final score, stats, results

Final score: Burnley 2, Southampton 0

Goal scorers: Burnley (Roberts 12′, Collins 44′), Southampton (None)

Shots: Burnley 16, Southampton 11

Shots on target: Burnley 6, Southampton 3

Possession: Burnley 43%, Southampton 57%

3 things we learned – Burnley vs Southampton

1. Burnley more ambitious, confident in possession: At halftime, Burnley had out-shot Southampton 11-7 while holding nearly 49 percent of possession. For any familiar with Burnley’s existence under now-former manager Sean Dyche, those numbers sound almost made-up. 11 shots would have been a high-volume output in many games, let alone one half. The Clarets average just 10.2 shots per game on the season. Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? (They managed just 5 shots on 35 percent percent possession in the second half, when they had a lead to protect.)

2. They were up, now they are down: Southampton’s 2021-22 Premier League campaign has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride. They didn’t win their first game until two months into the season (seven games). The month of November was woeful after finally waking up in October. Now, after losing just one game in two and a half months from mid-December to late February (5W-4D-1L), Saints are back in the mud after losing five of their last seven (1W-1D-5L). There has to be an easier, more consistent way to finish somewhere between 9th and 15th, as they almost certainly will do.

3. Burnley not letting Everton get away: After watching the Toffees pick up four points in their last two games (victory over Manchester United, draw with Leicester), Burnley managed to match their haul by drawing West Ham and beating Southampton. The gap between them remains just one point, though Everton’s game in hand looms rather large.

Burnley vs Southampton highlights

Connor Roberts curls one into the corner to take the lead (goal video)

Nathan Collins rises up to head home for 2-0 (goal video)

