Burnley vs Southampton will be a tense occasion at Turf Moor on Thursday (watch live, 2:45pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ) as the managerless hosts desperately need a win to give themselves a chance of staying in the Premier League. STREAM LIVE BURNLEY v SOUTHAMPTON

Following their 1-1 draw at West Ham at the weekend, Burnley are just four points behind Everton (it could be up to seven by the time they kick off on Thursday) but time is running out. The shock of firing Sean Dyche appears to be over, for now, and caretaker boss Mike Jackson is largely using the same tactics Dyche did. However, there was more urgency and attacking intent from Burnley’s wide players at West Ham and they know that home games against Southampton and Wolves over the next four days will be crucial in whether or not they stay in the Premier League. Nick Pope was in inspired form in goal at West Ham and he will have to continue that, plus Maxwel Cornet and Wout Weghorst will hope to kick on in attack. The clock is ticking for the Clarets to save themselves and we can expect a raucous atmosphere at Turf Moor on Thursday.

As for Southampton, they dug deep and beat Arsenal 1-0 at St Mary’s on Saturday as soon-to-be out of contract goalkeeper Fraser Forster also put in an incredible display to hold off the Gunners. After their 6-0 drubbing to Chelsea, Ralph Hasenhuttl got rid of his usual high-pressing tactics and played a 5-4-1 formation against Arsenal and it worked. However, Southampton will likely go back to their usual 4-2-2-2 system for this game and they can still finish in ninth place and they have a run of games against teams around them in the table over the next few weeks. Hasenhuttl has yet to steer Saints to a top 10 finish and that is his main aim for the final six games of the season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Burnley vs Southampton.

How to watch Burnley vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Thursday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup options

The Clarets will be without midfielder Ashley Westwood for the foreseeable future after the horrendous ankle injury he suffered at West Ham at the weekend. Erik Pieters, Ben Mee and Johan Berg Gudmundsson remain out.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Saints’ only injury issue is goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, who could be in the squad for the first time since December. Hasenhuttl will likely bring Che Adams, Mohammed Salisu and Tino Livramento back into the starting lineup.

