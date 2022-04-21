Erik ten Hag said: “It is a great honor to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead.

“I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”

Why is Erik ten Hag the right man for Man United?

He gives youth a chance, has incredible tactical nous and he has experience of rebuilding a club to become a contender in the UEFA Champions League.

Erik ten Hag will need time, and plenty of new players, but this is a very smart hire.

The Dutch coach will see many players leave United between now and when he arrives in the summer as plenty of ageing and out of form stars will be out of contract.

Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata are all out of contract this summer, while the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and others remains up in the air.

This will be a total rebuild and in many ways things cannot get any worse at United. Over the last few years there’s been no doubt they have talented players but there hasn’t been a clear plan in terms of playing style of recruitment.

If EtH is given the players that fits his style of play, it’s tough to see United not finishing in the top four, at the very least, season after season.

Ten Hag will put faith in United’s young players (a cornerstone of the club) and this announcement may now give United a boost to kick on in the final weeks of the current season to try and seal an unlikely fourth-place finish.