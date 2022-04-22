Brentford vs Tottenham: Spurs are set to visit the Bees at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 pm ET, on NBC and online via NBCSports.com), as they begin their six game-sprint to the finish line and a top-four place.

BRENTFORD vs TOTTENHAM STREAM LIVE

After 32 games, Tottenham and Arsenal are level on 57 points, with Spurs’ +18 goal difference currently eight better than the Gunners. The two north London sides are set to face one another on May 12, of course, in the third-to-last game of the Premier League season. Tottenham have the more favorable matchup for matchweek 34, with Arsenal hosting Manchester United (WATCH HERE) on Saturday. Antonio Conte will be demanding a bounce-back performance after watching his side lose 1-0 to Brighton while managing just five shots at home.

As for Brentford (39 points), the Bees have won five of their last six games to arrest any fears of relegation, which were quickly becoming real after one win in two months (1W-1D-9L) saw them tumble from mid-table all the way down to 15th. Thomas Frank’s side has since risen to 12th in the table, now just two points out of 9th, as they join six other sides in a meddle mess where five points currently separate seven sides. A top-half finish, in the club’s first-ever season in the Premier League, is well within reach for Brentford now.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Tottenham this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET, Saturday

TV: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Frank Onyeka (ankle), Sergi Canos (hamstring), Ethan Pinnock (hamstring), Mathias Jorgensen (undisclosed)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Matt Doherty (knee), Japhet Tanganga (knee), Oliver Skipp (groin)

