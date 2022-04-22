Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester vs Aston Villa: Steven Gerrard will hope his side can arrest a four-game losing skid when they visit his old manager, Brendan Rodgers, and the Foxes at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).

LEICESTER vs ASTON VILLA STREAM LIVE

Prior to losing four in a row, Aston Villa were winners of three straight and had climbed all the way up to 9th in the Premier League table. Coincidentally, 9th is where Leicester now sit ahead of matchweek 34, with Aston Villa tumbling back down to 15th in recent weeks. It’s been a difficult stretch of fixtures, though, facing top-eight sides in four straight games. On one hand, they lost three of the four by a single goal; on the other hand, they managed to score just two in four games, while conceding nine (four came in one game). After facing another top-half side on Saturday, Aston Villa have 20th-place Norwich (home) and 18th-place Burnley (away).

Leicester, at the same time Villa rose and then fell, have been battling their way through the knockout rounds of the inaugural Europa Conference League, which now represents their last pathway to European qualification for next season. Through to the semifinals, where they will face Jose Mourinho and Roma in the first leg this Thursday, Rodgers could be tempted to rotate and rest key players before the Italians visit the East Midlands.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Aston Villa this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Leicester vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

TV: CNBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Jamie Vardy (knee) | OUT: Wilfred Ndidi (knee), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Boubakary Soumare (groin)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Digne (shoulder), Kourtney Hause (abdominal)

