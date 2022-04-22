Man City vs Watford: How to watch, live stream, TV, team news, start time

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Man City’s march toward another Premier League title continues with a visit from relegation-worried Watford to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

City’s 77 points are one more than second-place Liverpool and the leaders will get the chance to grow it 24 hours before the Reds face a Merseyside derby scrap with Everton.

Watford needs the points in a big way, seven points off safety with just six matches left in their season. And Hodgson knows this is the wrong time to face Man City, as the hosts have everything to play for despite the late stage of the season.

“We are unfortunate in the sense there could have been a time where you go to Man City and they are in between fixtures, they have a Champions League game coming up and they have already sewn the league up, so they have no worries in that respect and you go up there and they are in party mood,” Hodgson said. “Now of course we will face a deadly serious Man City, who if they don’t beat us to get the three points, it will be a massive blow.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Man City vs Watford.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Man City vs Watford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

Man City team news, injuries, lineup options

City waits on Kyle Walker (ankle), John Stones (muscular), and Nathan Ake (ankle), with Guardiola saying Walker is improving and could feature.

Watford team news, injuries, lineup options

Cucho Hernandez (thigh) is out and Roy Hodgson is waiting on the statuses of several players including Kwadwo Baah, William Troost-Ekong, Samuel Kalu, Nicolas Nkoulou, and Francisco Sierralta.