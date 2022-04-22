Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is positive about the club’s hiring of Erik ten Hag as its next boss.

He is less positive about the chances of newly-injured Paul Pogba wearing a United jersey again this season, which of course could signal the end of the World Cup winner’s second stint as a Red Devil.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

“Paul, as it seems after the scan we did, it’s very unlikely he will play until the end of the season,” Rangnick said. “The doctor told me it will take four weeks minimum for him to recover. Since the last game is the end of May, I don’t think it is very likely he will be able to play again.”

United has very little to play for as a long shot to make the top four, and Pogba has nothing to gain by raising his heart rate before signing a new contract, so it’s safe to say he’s done unless he’s a big Erik ten Hag fan and the coach feels the same about him.

What role did Rangnick play in Ten Hag’s hiring?

While Man United’s hiring of Rangnick was supposed to be that of a guiding light for its full-time managerial search, it seems they did not consult the German extensively about Ten Hag.

But when they did ask Rangnick, he was positive about the hiring.

“I knew that Erik was one of the candidates the board spoke to,” Rangnick said. “And obviously I told them, from what I had seen and known from people who had worked with Erik, that I think he would be a good choice. I still believe that he is a very good choice.”

He also was asked about his future at United, and didn’t offer much.

“All the other things, we so far haven’t had time to speak about.”