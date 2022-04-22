Premier League injury news, 2021-22 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 34 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons will always be listed as questionable until they make their return to action.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) | OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Kieran Tierney (knee)
Aston Villa injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Digne (shoulder), Kourtney Hause (abdominal)
Brentford injuries
OUT: Frank Onyeka (ankle), Sergi Canos (hamstring), Ethan Pinnock (hamstring), Mathias Jorgensen (undisclosed)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Leandro Trossard (illness), Shane Duffy (thigh), Steven Alzate (illness) | OUT: Yves Bissouma (suspension), Jakub Moder (knee)
Burnley injuries
OUT: Ben Mee (calf), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf), Ashley Westwood (ankle), Erik Pieters (knee)
Chelsea injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Antonio Rudiger (groin), Andreas Christensen (undisclosed) | OUT: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Callum Hudson-Odoi (achilles), Ben Chilwell (knee – MORE)
Crystal Palace injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Michael Olise (foot), Luka Milivojevic (thigh) | OUT: Nathan Ferguson (hamstring)
Everton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (quad), Donny van de Beek (thigh), Andre Gomes (groin) | OUT: Tom Davies (thigh), Andros Townsend (knee), Nathan Patterson (ankle)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Patrick Bamford (foot), Tyler Roberts (thigh), Adam Forshaw (calf)
Leicester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jamie Vardy (knee) | OUT: Wilfred Ndidi (knee), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Boubakary Soumare (groin)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Roberto Firmino (ankle)
Manchester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: John Stones (undisclosed), Kyle Walker (ankle), Nathan Ake (ankle) | OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)
Manchester United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Raphael Varane (undisclosed), Fred (hip) | OUT: Paul Pogba (calf), Luke Shaw (calf), Edinson Cavani (calf), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)
Newcastle United injuries
OUT: Kieran Trippier (foot), Callum Wilson (calf), Ryan Fraser (hamstring), Isaac Hayden (knee), Jamal Lewis (groin)
Norwich injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Josh Sargent (ankle), Kenny McLean (foot) | OUT: Ozan Kabak (hamstring), Lukas Rupp (knee), Adam Idah (knee), Andrew Omobamidele (back)
Southampton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Alex McCarthy (thigh)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Matt Doherty (knee), Japhet Tanganga (knee), Oliver Skipp (groin)
Watford injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Francisco Sierralta (calf), Nicolas Nkoulou (fitness), William Troost-Ekong (hamstring), Samuel Kalu (ankle), Kwaadwo Baah (ankle) | OUT: Cucho Hernandez (thigh)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Kurt Zouma (ankle), Angelo Ogbonna (knee), Issa Diop (ankle)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ruben Neves (knee), Ki-Jana Hoever (hamstring) | OUT: Daniel Podence (foot), Max Kilman (undisclosed)