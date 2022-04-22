Premier League injury news, 2021-22 season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 34 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons will always be listed as questionable until they make their return to action.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) | OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Kieran Tierney (knee)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Digne (shoulder), Kourtney Hause (abdominal)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Frank Onyeka (ankle), Sergi Canos (hamstring), Ethan Pinnock (hamstring), Mathias Jorgensen (undisclosed)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Leandro Trossard (illness), Shane Duffy (thigh), Steven Alzate (illness) | OUT: Yves Bissouma (suspension), Jakub Moder (knee)

Burnley injuries

OUT: Ben Mee (calf), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf), Ashley Westwood (ankle), Erik Pieters (knee)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Antonio Rudiger (groin), Andreas Christensen (undisclosed) | OUT: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Callum Hudson-Odoi (achilles), Ben Chilwell (knee – MORE)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Michael Olise (foot), Luka Milivojevic (thigh) | OUT: Nathan Ferguson (hamstring)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (quad), Donny van de Beek (thigh), Andre Gomes (groin) | OUT: Tom Davies (thigh), Andros Townsend (knee), Nathan Patterson (ankle)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Patrick Bamford (foot), Tyler Roberts (thigh), Adam Forshaw (calf)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jamie Vardy (knee) | OUT: Wilfred Ndidi (knee), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Boubakary Soumare (groin)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Roberto Firmino (ankle)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: John Stones (undisclosed), Kyle Walker (ankle), Nathan Ake (ankle) | OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Raphael Varane (undisclosed), Fred (hip) | OUT: Paul Pogba (calf), Luke Shaw (calf), Edinson Cavani (calf), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Kieran Trippier (foot), Callum Wilson (calf), Ryan Fraser (hamstring), Isaac Hayden (knee), Jamal Lewis (groin)

Norwich injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Josh Sargent (ankle), Kenny McLean (foot) | OUT: Ozan Kabak (hamstring), Lukas Rupp (knee), Adam Idah (knee), Andrew Omobamidele (back)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Alex McCarthy (thigh)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Matt Doherty (knee), Japhet Tanganga (knee), Oliver Skipp (groin)

Watford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Francisco Sierralta (calf), Nicolas Nkoulou (fitness), William Troost-Ekong (hamstring), Samuel Kalu (ankle), Kwaadwo Baah (ankle) | OUT: Cucho Hernandez (thigh)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Kurt Zouma (ankle), Angelo Ogbonna (knee), Issa Diop (ankle)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ruben Neves (knee), Ki-Jana Hoever (hamstring) | OUT: Daniel Podence (foot), Max Kilman (undisclosed)

