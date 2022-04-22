Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League odds for Matchweek 34 of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Below you will also find the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 34, with Arsenal vs Manchester United, Brentford vs Tottenham, Liverpool vs Everton and Chelsea vs West Ham taking center stage.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Manchester City 4-1 Watford

Burnley 2-0 Wolves

Brighton 3-0 Southampton

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United

Norwich 1-1 Newcastle

Liverpool 1-0 Everton

Crystal Palace 2-2 Leeds

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Leicester 2-1 Aston Villa

Brentford 2-2 Tottenham

Chelsea 2-3 West Ham

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Matchweek 34

Saturday, April 23: (+106) Arsenal vs Manchester United (+240). Draw: +250

Saturday, April 23: (-1000) Manchester City vs Watford (+2200). Draw: +800

Saturday, April 23: (+180) Leicester vs Aston Villa (+145). Draw: +230

Saturday, April 23: (+250) Norwich vs Newcastle (+115). Draw: +220

Saturday, April 23: (+320) Brentford vs Tottenham (-118). Draw: +255

Sunday, April 24: (-200) Chelsea vs West Ham (+525). Draw: +320

Sunday, April 24: (+165) Burnley vs Wolves (+180). Draw +205

Sunday, April 24: (+112) Brighton vs Southampton (+255). Draw +220

Sunday, April 24: (-556) Liverpool vs Everton (+1300). Draw +575

Monday, April 25: (+105) Crystal Palace vs Leeds (+245). Draw +250

