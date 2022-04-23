Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal beat Manchester United 3-1 in a thrilling clash at the Emirates Stadium, as the Gunners boosted their top four hopes and the player ratings were fun to dish out.

Mikel Arteta’s side were a little shaky defensively but they had the extra quality in midfield and attack to seal a second big win in four days as they’ve now taken down Chelsea and Manchester United in back-to-back wins while scoring seven goals in the process.

As for Manchester United, well, it was better than their defeat at Liverpool but Ralf Rangnick’s side can pretty much kiss goodbye to their top hopes for this season.

Below we reveal our Arsenal vs Manchester United player ratings from a wild clash, with marks out of 10 and analysis on each player.

Arsenal player ratings

Aaron Ramsdale: 6 – Some really sloppy moments with the ball at his feet but a great stop to deny Dalot in the second half.

Cedric: 5 – Generally struggled to shut down Sancho and Telles and not great on the ball as he underhit several crosses.

Ben White: 6 – Dragged around by Ronaldo a little and caught out on the cross for United’s goal.

Gabriel: 6 – See above. He did make one superb block to deflect a Bruno Fernandes shot wide after a poor giveaway from Ramsdale.

Nuno Tavares: 6 – What a weird game. He scored his first Arsenal goal, was given a tough time by Elanga as he could have conceded a penalty kick in the first half. He then conceded a penalty for a silly handball but Fernandes missed it. He did go on some surging runs. Still very raw, especially defensively.

Mohamed Elneny: 7 – Solid display from the Egyptian midfielder. With Partey out, he is adding some much-needed steel to this Arsenal midfield.

Granit Xhaka: 7 – Stunning strike to make it 3-1 and he had a silly booking just before that. Peak Xhaka. Aside from that, a decent display.

Bukayo Saka: 8 – His shot led to Arsenal’s opener and he was fouled for the penalty for their second, then scored it. Worrying that he came off injured late on.

Martin Odegaard: 8.5 – He is oozing class in midfield and looks so confident linking up with Nketiah and Saka in the final third. Playing his best football since arriving at Arsenal.

Emile Smith Rowe: 5 – Never really got involved in the game and was subbed off in the second half.

Eddie Nketiah: 6 – Missed a big chance and took his offside goal well. Worked his socks off in attack and creates space for Saka and others to exploit.

Substitutes

Gabriel Martinelli (64′ on for Smith Rowe): 6 – Worked hard, especially defensively.

Rob Holding (74′ on for Saka): 6 – Helped settle things down at the back.

Takehiro Tomiyasu (90′ on for Cedric): N/A – Got a huge ovation on his return from injury.

Manchester United player ratings

David de Gea: 7 – Made some good stops and is the one United player you can’t have a pop at.

Diogo Dalot: 6 – Switched off on Nuno Tavares’ goal and not great defensively. He did hit the bar and post and looked very dangerous in attack.

Victor Lindelof: 6 – Did okay but was caught out by the movement of Nketiah at times.

Raphael Varane: 6 – Not sure how he missed the ball on Arsenal’s first goal. Settled down after that.

Alex Telles: 5 – Like Varane, he missed the ball which led to Arsenal’s opener. Saka gave him a torrid time and he gave away a penalty kick, which may have been a little harsh. Still, Shaw is the first-choice left back when he returns.

Nemanja Matic: 6 – Kept the ball ticking over nicely and whipped in a lovely cross for Ronaldo’s goal.

Scott McTominay: 6 – Battled away, as always, but couldn’t impact the game and missed a big chance in the first half as he headed wide.

Antony Elanga: 7 – His pace got him in to some promising positions but couldn’t finish off the chances. His composure in the final third is the next big step in his young career.

Bruno Fernandes: 6 – Had a good effort deflected wide in the first half, played okay generally but his penalty miss was the big moment and summed up his regression this season.

Jadon Sancho: 7 – Tricky as always and gave Cedric a tough time. Always wanted the ball and wanted to cut inside and link up with Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo: 8 – Took his goal really well, set up Elanga on multiple occasions and scored another which was just offside. His quality is incredible.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford (77′ on for Matic): 5 – Tried to get involved centrally but had little service.

Jesse Lingard (77′ on for Elanga): 5 – Couldn’t get on the ball at all in his brief cameo.

Juan Mata (84′ on for Fernandes): N/A

