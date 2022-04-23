Arsenal vs Manchester United video highlights, reaction, analysis

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal vs Manchester United: The Gunners effectively ended the Red Devils’ top-four hopes while massively boosting their own after they won 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Nuno Tavares and Bukayo Saka put Arsenal 2-0 up but Cristiano Ronaldo made it 2-1 and Manchester United hit the post and crossbar, as well as Bruno Fernandes hitting the post with a penalty kick when it was 2-1.

Granit Xhaka sealed the 3-1 win in style, as United were annoyed by several VAR decisions going against them, but Arsenal had enough quality to get the job done and boost their top four push.

Speaking after the game, Mikel Arteta hails his young side and reminds everyone just how young they are and maybe that is why they have been getting nervous in recent weeks. Arteta admits the last few days have been huge in their top four hopes with back-to-back wins against Chelsea and Man United.

As for Ralf Rangnick, he says that Manchester United were ‘very unlucky’ at Arsenal and it’s hard to disagree with that. He also said United weren’t happy with the VAR decisions. Rangnick added: “After today’s result, top four is gone.”

FULL TIME: Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United – What a thrilling game. The result was a little harsh on United. If it was 3-3 neither team would have complained. Arsenal rode their luck but are now in fourth place for a few hours, at least. Over to you, Tottenham.

It’s all getting a bit scrappy now. Bruno Fernandes and Mohamed Elneny both booked for late challenges. Bruno lucky to stay on the pitch after he caught Nuno Tavares.

GOALLLL! Granit Xhaka smashes home from distance to put Arsenal 3-1 up against Manchester United. That is pretty much that.

POST! Aaron Ramsdale pushes Diogo Dalot’s shot onto the post. Great stop. It is all Manchester United and Ronaldo is leading the charge!

Ronaldo slams home but he is just offside. VAR checks it and he was millimeters ahead of Ben White’s outstretched leg. Wow. That was close. What a finish from Ronaldo.

PENALTY MISSED! Bruno Fernandes hits the post. He delayed his penalty kick just a little too long with that stuttering run-up of his. Huge let-off for Arsenal.

Penalty kick to Manchester United! Nuno Tavares handles in the box with his arm raised high in the air. What is he doing!? Fernandes to take…

The second half is underway and it is much of the same. Nuno Tavares skies a shot way over from inside the box as he had a lot more time than he thought.

HALF TIME: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United – That was one of the most dramatic 45 minutes of the season. Chaos as both teams gave up big chances. We had great goals, VAR drama, penalty kick drama and just general drama as neither side looks comfortable at the back but both have real quality in attack. That is a recipe for plenty of chances, goals and drama.

Man United are taking control of this game. Arsenal look shaky at the back and Aaron Ramsdale saves a shot from Telles, then Cedric nervously hacks it clear. At the other end Odegaard is denied by De Gea. What a game this is for the neutral. Not sure how much Arsenal or Man United fans are enjoying it…

GOALLL! Cristiano Ronaldo slots home to make it 2-1. His 100th Premier League goal. What a game this is! Brilliant cross from Matic and that is a superb finish from Ronaldo. Game on.

GOALLLL! Bukayo Saka slots home the penalty kick, his second in four days, to double Arsenal’s lead.

NO GOAL! After Bukayo Saka played a lovely one-two with Odegaard he plays in Nketiah to slot home. But VAR rules Nketiah is offside. BUT… VAR check for a penalty kick after a foul from Telles on Saka. It is a penalty! Wow. Drama.

SAVE! De Gea pushes away a shot from Nketiah, who was clean through on goal. Huge chance wasted.

CROSSBAR! United smash the crossbar from distance through Dalot and Sancho sets up the rebound for Ronaldo, but he can’t get the ball out of his feet and his pass towards McTominay is loose.

Ronaldo plays in Elanga again and he bursts away from Nuno Tavares, but he went down in the box looking for a penalty kick. No penalty kick but that is worrying for Arsenal. Ronaldo and Elanga have looked promising.

CLOSE! Bruno Fernandes should make it 1-1! Ramsdale gave the ball away on the edge of his box and Fernandes’ effort was superbly deflected wide by Gabriel. Man United have responded really well to going behind.

SAVE! Aaron Ramsdale denies Anthony Elanga after Cristiano Ronaldo played him in perfectly. Good chance for United on the counter. From the resulting corner Scott McTominay nods wide when he should do better.

GOALLLL! The answer is that this isn’t going well for United. Nuno Tavares puts Arsenal 1-0 up inside the first 3 minutes. Bukayo Saka’s shot is pushed away by David de Gea, but Tavares taps home under no pressure. Really poor defending from Varane and Telles to let that cross go all the way to the back post and Dalot switched off to let Tavares in.

KICK OFF: 5th-place Arsenal host 6th-place Manchester United with the Gunners having a three-point over their rivals. Let’s see how this goes for this much-changed United side…

Let’s go! Huge game at the Emirates Stadium as Manchester United need a win to keep their faint top four hopes alive, while Arsenal are in a good spot but need to keep winning to stay in touch with fourth-place Tottenham.

Most of the talk leading up to this game is about Erik ten Hag’s appointment as Man United’s new boss. Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe discuss how the Dutchman should be allowed to rebuild this Red Devils squad.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Kieran Tierney (knee)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Fred (hip), Paul Pogba (calf), Luke Shaw (calf), Edinson Cavani (calf), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

Arsenal vs Manchester United preview

As things stand, Manchester United (54 points) already trail Arsenal (57 points) by three points while having played one more game. Ralf Rangnick’s side was hammered by title chasers Liverpool, to the tune of 4-0 on Tuesday, leaving them with no hope other than to win their remaining five games and hope Tottenham and Arsenal both drop points elsewhere. It will take some doing for Rangnick to pull his players back from the brink of mentally checking out for the rest of the season, but Thursday’s appointment of Erik Ten Hag as new manager, beginning in the summer, does dangle a small carrot for individuals not previously playing up to standards .

Arsenal, on the other hand, are riding high after handing Chelsea a slightly surprising 4-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. It came on the heels of three straight defeats to sides currently in 10th place or below in the Premier League table (Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton). More importantly, it came as the 5th-place Gunners made up their long-awaited game in hand relative to 4th-place Tottenham. Level on games played, and now level on points, Mikel Arteta’s men appear far more dangerous and dominant as an aggressive counter-attacking side, against the woefully un-athletic, reactive defense of Man United.

