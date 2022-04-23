Bayern Munich seals 10th-straight Bundesliga crown, sweeps Dortmund

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bayern Munich has claimed its 10th-straight Meisterschale, an unprecedented achievement that came with an additional bonus.

The Bavarians beat Klassiker rivals Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in front of their home fans at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, assuring their longtime rivals could not catch them and collecting their 32nd crown.

Dortmund is very likely to end the season as runners-up for 10th time, which would be level with Bayern and local rivals Schalke for the most second-place finishes in Bundesliga history.

[ MORE: Tottenham stumbles at Brentford ]

Bayern has 75 points with three matches left, while Dortmund has 63, Leverkusen 55, and Leipzig 54.

MUSIALA MAKES IT 3! Bayern are about to wrap up the title 👀 pic.twitter.com/jrMyRkZpJf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 23, 2022

Up 2 at half, Musiala restores Bayern advantage late

Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski staked Bayern to a 2-0 halftime lead, an early second-half penalty from Emre Can putting Dortmund back in the fray until substitute Jamal Musiala restored the two-goal advantage in the 83rd minute.

Bayern had 58 percent of the ball and doubled Dortmund’s shot attempts. Out of the Champions League and the German Cup — the final will be between Freiburg and Leipzig on May 21 — don’t be surprised to see some changes in Bayern’s lineup the rest of the way.

It could be the last Klassiker involving Robert Lewandowski and/or Erling Haaland, as both center forward have been widely-linked with summer transfers.

Latest USMNT news World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,... USMNT star Gio Reyna out for rest of season with torn hamstring Christian Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star perform in Chelsea rout?

Follow @NicholasMendola