Chelsea vs West Ham: The Blues will be in desperate need of a stabilizing result against formidable opposition when the Hammers visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

CHELSEA vs WEST HAM STREAM LIVE

Though they are still heavy favorites to finish 3rd in the Premier League this season, the negative appear to outweigh the positives at Chelsea these days. It’s been three months since the Blues beat a side presently in the top half of the PL table (Jan. 23), with heavy defeats to Brentford and Arsenal making for unhappy times ahead of Sunday’s London derby. Quick, aggressive counter-attacking football gave Thomas Tuchel’s side fits in each defeat, as younger, more athletic opposing attackers exploited space behind the full backs and scored four goals in each game as a result.

West Ham, meanwhile, haven’t won back-to-back Premier League games in over three months (Jan. 1 and 12), a run which goes back 12 games. That is, in part, due to the Hammers’ progression to the UEFA Europa League semifinals, which played its part in West Ham falling away from the top-four race.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs West Ham this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Antonio Rudiger (groin), Andreas Christensen (undisclosed) | OUT: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Callum Hudson-Odoi (achilles), Ben Chilwell (knee – MORE)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Kurt Zouma (ankle), Angelo Ogbonna (knee), Issa Diop (ankle)

