Norwich vs Newcastle final score: Magpies win by Brazilians

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newcastle United produced its first four-match winning streak since 2018 and sent Norwich City to the brink of relegation with a 3-0 win at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Joelinton scored a pair of first-half goals and Bruno Guimaraes scored his fourth Premier League goal in a comfortable win to keep Newcastle’s top-half hopes alive heading into a tough run of fixtures.

WATCH NORWICH vs NEWCASTLE STREAM LIVE – LINK

The Magpies’ 43 points are good for ninth on the table, one more than Leicester City, and 15 clear of the relegation zone.

Norwich City remains last on the Premier League table through 33 games with 21 points, eight back of Everton who has two matches-in-hand.

Norwich vs Newcastle final score, stats

Norwich City 0, Newcastle United 3

Scorers: Joelinton (35′, 41′), Guimares (49′)

Shot attempts: Norwich City 5, Newcastle 13

Shots on goal: Norwich City 2, Newcastle 7

Possession: Norwich City 45, Newcastle 55

Three things we learned from Norwich vs Newcastle

1. Magpies brimming with confidence ahead of stretch test: Newcastle’s won four-straight Premier League matches for the first time since April 2018, and Magpies fans will be dreaming as Eddie Howe’s men are 10W-3D-3L since the end of a three-match December losing skid. Here are Newcastle’s losses since Steve Bruce was fired and Eddie Howe took the wheel: Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester, Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Everton, Tottenham. It’s worth noting that Newcastle absolutely controlled Everton in the loss, and also beat Everton and Leicester in the same stretch, but getting a result from Liverpool, Man City, or Arsenal would only serve to send percolating Geordies into full boil with a summer transfer window on the horizon.

2. Norwich’s defending sounds its death knell: The Canaries entered this game having conceded three times as many goals as they’d scored this season, and increased the concession total to 69 through 33 games. It’s unlikely that Norwich reaches Derby County’s 38-game record of 89 conceded but Villa, West Ham, Leicester, Wolves, and Spurs will all be licking their chops and Norwich looking to the transfer market as it rebuilds from the second tier.

3. Brazilian flavor: While Norwich City had the yellow jerseys on, it was Newcastle who brought Brazil to the pitch but by nationality and flag, as Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton combined for all three goals and celebrated Guimaraes goal with the national symbol on the field. Bruno arrived in January and has been sensational but if you told any Geordie just how good Joelinton would be this season and that Eddie Howe would be using him as a box-to-box midfielder, they would’ve wondered if you were on former owner Mike Ashley’s payroll. Incredible scenes for the top-half contending Magpies.

Man of the Match: Bruno Guimares — Scored a goal after setting up one of Joelinton’s goals with an incisive through ball to Jacob Murphy. Guimaraes registered two key passes, six-of-eight long passes, four interceptions, two tackles, and three drawn fouls.

Joelinton fires an arrow into the top corner

Tighter angle as Joelinton bags back post brace

Krul error, pure finish for Bruno