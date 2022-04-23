Norwich vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Norwich City’s hopes of a great escape will be fever dreams if it can’t beat in-form Newcastle United at Carrow Road on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

While the Canaries would’ve circled this match as a six-pointer just a few weeks ago, Newcastle’s winning ways mean the Magpies’ 40 points have them in the hunt for ninth place rather than a bottom-three scrap with 20th-place Norwich.

The basement-dwelling Canaries are eight points adrift of safety and has played one more match than each of its bottom-four peers.

The club has already started to make plans for next year, whether in the Championship or not, triggering contract extensions for Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell, and youngster Matthew Dennis.

Pukki has been in massively good form for the Canaries, and the 32-year-old has been a consistent scorer in the Premier League as well as a Championship wrecking ball. Pukki has 11- and 10-goal seasons in the PL and 29- and 26-goal campaigns in the second-tier.

“His goalscoring record has been phenomenal and it’s important for us he stays,” said Smith. “He is an important cog in the machine for us. We wanted to extend his contract and he is more than happy to stay as well.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Norwich vs Newcastle.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Norwich vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup options

USMNT forward Josh Sargent is very close to returning but won’t be ready for the Magpies, while Pierre Lees-Melou and Kenny McLean are ready to go. Lukas Rupp, Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele, and Ozan Kabak miss out on this critical clash.

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 ▪️ Smith makes one change to starting XI

▪️ Zimmermann replaces Gibson

▪️ Williams on the bench ahead of Rupp#NCFC | #NORNEW pic.twitter.com/TbHXtrl1qW — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) April 23, 2022

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

The Magpies are still without Kieran Trippier, Isaac Hayden, Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser, and ex-Norwich wingback Jamal Lewis. Trippier and Wilson are the closest to returning to the fold.