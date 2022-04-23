Real Betis wins Copa del Rey in penalties over Valencia, USMNT’s Musah

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah missed the lone penalty of the shootout as Valencia fell to Real Betis in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday.

The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and no one scored in extra time, which saw Musah enter as a 100th-minute sub for Valencia.

The win marks Betis’ third tournament triumph in its fifth final, its first cup win since 2005, and gives manager Manuel Pellegrini a trophy with a seventh club (Man City, Villarreal, River Plate, San Lorenzo, Quito, Universidad Catolica).

[ MORE: Bayern Munich wins 10th-straight Bundesliga ]

Ex-Arsenal man Hector Bellerin set up Borja Iglesias’ opener for Betis after 11 minutes, but Hugo Duro scored at the half-hour mark to restore level terms.

The win is especially poignant for 40-year-old Joaquin, who won the 2005 cup with Betis and the 2008 title with Valencia.

Valencia had won in 2019 and fails in its bid to win a ninth Copa del Rey. Only Atletico Madrid (10), Real Madrid (19), Athletic BIlbao (23), and Barcelona (31) have more.

Betis qualifies for the Europa League with the win, though it could still qualify for the Champions League. The cup champions are four points back of fourth-place Atletico Madrid and six back of Sevilla and Barcelona.